[Funding alert] Children’s snack brand Timios raises funding from Mysuru-based Rangsons Technologies

The funds will be utilised by Timios towards product development, strengthening the existing distribution network and enhancing the technology platform.

By Apurva P
2nd Jun 2020
Bengaluru-based packaged food brand for children, Timios has raised Pre-Series A round of funding from Mysuru-based Rangsons Technologies along with participation from Paipal Ventures.


According to a statement issued by the company, the funds will be utilised by Timios towards product development, strengthening the existing distribution network, and enhancing the technology platform.


Founded in 2016 by brother-sister duo Aswani Chaitanya and Hima Bindu, Timios offers a range of healthy products for children in the age group of six months to 12 years. Timios, in 2018, had raised funding from MTR Foods.


Timios

Aswani Chaitanya, CEO and Co-Founder of Timios

With seven categories of products, Timios offers finger food, munchies, energy bars, breakfast cereal, biscuits, probiotic bites and much more. Each of these products are designed in suitable portions to provide the necessary nutrition. It claims to have over 250 orders per day.


Commenting on the announcement,  Aswani Chaitanya, CEO and Co-Founder of Timios said,


“A lot of millennial parents today are extremely conscious about what their children consume as part of their healthy diet. This increasing awareness and shift towards healthy, natural and organic food choices for children have been the key reasons behind the success of our products. The response we have received so far has been overwhelming. With new investment, we will continue to develop more innovative products and expand our footprint.”

The customers can avail the Timios products through its website and via e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Bigbasket, Firstcry and Flipkart. The company also sells its products in over 350 offline stores (organic stores and kids/baby stores). 

 

Pavan G Ranga, CEO, Rangsons Technologies said, “We believe this to be a unique category and the team has developed a very relevant product line to address the current need in the market. Timios has demonstrated impressive growth within a very short period of time. We truly believe that Timios is addressing a large unmet need in the category of healthy packaged snacks for children. With an experienced rich team and new innovative products, Timios has the potential to capture a significant share in this category.” 

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

