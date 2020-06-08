[Funding alert] Online job recruiting startup MyKaam raises investment from Venture Catalysts, others

MyKaam will use the funds by Venture Catalysts to strengthen its tech stack, scale-up operations and bring more businesses onboard.

By Apurva P
8th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

MyKaam, an online job searching and recruiting platform for blue-collar workers, has raised an undisclosed amount from Venture Catalysts, one of India's foremost incubator for startups.


The investment round was led by Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts; Mrunal Jhaveri of Icebreaker Tech LLP; Nirav Panchmatia of AUM Financial Advisors Blogger; Vikas Kapoor of RIVOLI Fashions; and Karan Garg, MD, Samhit Ventures.


According to a statement released by the company, MyKaam plans to utilise the funding to strengthen its tech stack, scale-up operations, and bring more businesses on board.


Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and President of Venture Catalysts

Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and President of Venture Catalysts

Also Read

Venture Catalysts invested in 14 startups in the last 4 months


Commenting on the funding, Ashish Gupta, Founder of MyKaam, said, 


"The 'Jio effect' has ensured easy accessibility to the internet across every demographic. India is using internet-enabled platforms to make significant improvements in their lives. With MyKaam, we want to play an active role in this transformation and keep addressing the employment needs of Indians and blue-collar workers in particular."


Started in 2016, Bengaluru-based MyKaam uses a video-based platform to connect blue-collar workers with local recruiters to help them find next-door jobs. It onboards local businesses which list their jobs in short video formats, making it easier for blue-collar workers to search for jobs as per their preferences and convenience. When the candidates find a suitable job, they can use the MyKaam chat feature to directly reach out to the recruiter. Likewise, recruiters can also connect to potential employees through the platform.


Adding further, Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, President and Co-founder, Venture Catalysts, said, 


"Around 100-200 million blue-collar workers, which accounts for over 70-80 percent of the industry, have found themselves without any income source due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike the white-collar professionals, they do not have access to or the understanding to navigate through sophisticated job searching portals such as LinkedIn. Their job-searching process is still heavily reliant on word-of-mouth. MyKaam has not only recognised this gap, but also introduced an innovative solution that will empower India’s blue-collar workforce by helping them easily secure jobs."

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Arkam Ventures announces the first close of its Rs 700 Cr early-stage tech fund, to focus on startups building for Middle India

Dipti Nair

India will have many billion-dollar startups despite current crisis, says Infosys co-founder

Ramarko Sengupta

7 lessons that every entrepreneur should learn from Steve Jobs

Dinesh Bbhasin

Why these Ola and Zomato Hyperpure execs chose to launch an agritech startup

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Inside story of Dailyhunt founder-duo; Rajiv Srivatsa's second innings
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Infibeam Avenues acquires 100 pc stake in corporate credit card issuance firm Cardpay Technologies

Sujata Sangwan

India will have many billion-dollar startups despite current crisis, says Infosys co-founder

Ramarko Sengupta

Coronavirus could be an opportunity for India to speed up Ayushman Bharat: WHO chief

Press Trust of India

MG Motor India, Tata Power join hands to deploy superfast chargers for EVs at select locations

Press Trust of India

Anil Valluri joins Google Cloud India as senior director

Press Trust of India

Govt issues draft rules for manufacturing, using drones amid coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India