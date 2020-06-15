Microsoft India President decodes the 'new normal' amidst COVID-19

Last week, India's state-owned contact tracing app Aarogya Setu crossed 30 million users on JioPhone, the 4G-enabled feature phone built by Reliance Jio; and Xiaomi forayed into the laptop segment with a brand-new Mi NoteBook.





Then, at the UN, India said that the expedited development of a contact tracing mobile application and Artificial Intelligence-based testing kits enabled the country's efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic.









In a conversation with Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India) Chairman Sudhir Sethi, Infosys’ Co-founder and former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan said that despite the coronavirus crisis and its adverse impact on life and business, India will have a “large number” of unicorns. He added that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t really changed prospects for the Indian startup ecosystem, which remain as lucrative as ever.





Infosys Co-founder and former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan

Even as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, Indians seem to be slowly distancing themselves from the topic. At least, as far as Google search goes. According to Google Search Trends, search interest for coronavirus in May was half the monthly volume for April.





On Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, BYJU’S co-founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath spoke about the meteoric growth of edtech amidst COVID-19, and shared insights on building a slow, scalable, and profitable decacorn.





Additionally, Tanuj Shori, Co-founder of Square Yards, explained how coronavirus proved to be a “blessing in disguise” for the company.





Last but not least, Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, decoded what the 'new normal' means for various stakeholders, and discussed the role technology will play in helping companies navigate it.





Riddhi Mittal





Riddhi Mittal learning how to code when she was 10. Having worked with the likes of Facebook and Microsoft, she is now using tech to combat coronavirus.









Foodtech startups in small towns have been the worst hit due to the government-imposed ban on food delivery. Here is an in-depth look into how they’re faring.





Tom Keiser, COO at Zendesk





In a conversation with YourStory, Tom Keiser, COO at Zendesk, spills the secret to customer success, and reveals how the CRM industry will look like after COVID-19.









Reeling under the impact of coronavirus and the consequent lockdown, digitisation has emerged as the key to the survival of India’s automotive industry.





Chaitanya Rathi, COO of Sula Vineyards





Mumbai-based Sula Vineyards is one of the biggest wine brands in the market that sells one million cases a year and clocks a turnover of almost Rs 500 crore.





R K Shandil





Bengaluru-based Foundation for Neglected Disease Research (FNDR) is dedicated to drug discovery and diagnostics research in the field of neglected diseases.









The tech team at Flipkart came out with numerous types of content on its app to remain connected with its user base amidst the lockdown.









Quote of the day:





"India has a very young and aspirational population. We have reached only three percent of the audience. We can impact millions because tech is a great enabler and it can scale without compromising on quality."





— Byju Raveendran, Co-founder and CEO, BYJU'S





