Microsoft India President decodes the 'new normal' amidst COVID-19

Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, decoded what the 'new normal' means for various stakeholders, and discussed the role technology will play in helping companies navigate it.

By Team YS
15th Jun 2020
Last week, India's state-owned contact tracing app Aarogya Setu crossed 30 million users on JioPhone, the 4G-enabled feature phone built by Reliance Jio; and Xiaomi forayed into the laptop segment with a brand-new Mi NoteBook.


Then, at the UN, India said that the expedited development of a contact tracing mobile application and Artificial Intelligence-based testing kits enabled the country's efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic.


mi laptop


In a conversation with Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India) Chairman Sudhir Sethi, Infosys’ Co-founder and former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan said that despite the coronavirus crisis and its adverse impact on life and business, India will have a “large number” of unicorns. He added that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t really changed prospects for the Indian startup ecosystem, which remain as lucrative as ever.


kris Gopalakrishnan

Infosys Co-founder and former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan

Even as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, Indians seem to be slowly distancing themselves from the topic. At least, as far as Google search goes. According to Google Search Trends, search interest for coronavirus in May was half the monthly volume for April.


Byju

On Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, BYJU’S co-founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath spoke about the meteoric growth of edtech amidst COVID-19, and shared insights on building a slow, scalable, and profitable decacorn.


Additionally, Tanuj Shori, Co-founder of Square Yards, explained how coronavirus proved to be a “blessing in disguise” for the company.


Square Yards

Last but not least, Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, decoded what the 'new normal' means for various stakeholders, and discussed the role technology will play in helping companies navigate it.


Anant_Microsoft_capsule

Meet Riddhi Mittal, who is using tech to combat coronavirus

Techie Tuesday: Riddhi Mittal

Riddhi Mittal


Riddhi Mittal learning how to code when she was 10. Having worked with the likes of Facebook and Microsoft, she is now using tech to combat coronavirus.


How small-town foodtech startups are fighting coronavirus

foodtech


Foodtech startups in small towns have been the worst hit due to the government-imposed ban on food delivery. Here is an in-depth look into how they’re faring.


Why Zendesk COO is anticipating bigger impact of digitisation

Tom Keiser

Tom Keiser, COO at Zendesk


In a conversation with YourStory, Tom Keiser, COO at Zendesk, spills the secret to customer success, and reveals how the CRM industry will look like after COVID-19.


India’s auto industry gears up for digitisation after coronavirus

Auto-digital


Reeling under the impact of coronavirus and the consequent lockdown, digitisation has emerged as the key to the survival of India’s automotive industry. 


Decoding the story of Sula, one of India’s cult wine brands

Sula Wines

Chaitanya Rathi, COO of Sula Vineyards


Mumbai-based Sula Vineyards is one of the biggest wine brands in the market that sells one million cases a year and clocks a turnover of almost Rs 500 crore.


The startup that is a key player in treating neglected diseases

fndr

R K Shandil


Bengaluru-based Foundation for Neglected Disease Research (FNDR) is dedicated to drug discovery and diagnostics research in the field of neglected diseases.


How Flipkart kept its users engaged during lockdown

Flipkart-content2


The tech team at Flipkart came out with numerous types of content on its app to remain connected with its user base amidst the lockdown.



Quote of the day:


"India has a very young and aspirational population. We have reached only three percent of the audience. We can impact millions because tech is a great enabler and it can scale without compromising on quality."


— Byju Raveendran, Co-founder and CEO, BYJU'S


