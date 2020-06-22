Second edition of the MSME Week; Inside the JioPhone phenomenon

We are proud to present the second edition of MSME Week, an initiative by YourStory to celebrate homegrown brands across India. MSME Week will be held from June 20 to 27, 2020, culminating on MSME Day on June 27, celebrated globally by the United Nations. Click here for more information on MSME Week 2020.









Reliance continues to be in the news as Jio Platforms raised its 11th foreign investment in nine weeks with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund acquiring 2.32 percent stake in the internet business. After raising a total of Rs 1.15 lakh by selling a little less than a quarter of Jio Platforms Ltd, and another Rs 53,124.20 crore through a rights issue, billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Industries is now net debt-free.





The 12th edition of Myntra's the End of Reason Sale (EORS) was organised in the backdrop of COVID-19. In a conversation with YourStory, Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra, said that he was confident that EORS 2020 will showcase not just the resilience of this marketplace but also give a sense of normalcy to many of its partners.





Last but not least, on Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks dove deeper into the role of technology and SaaS in navigating the “new normal”, and how happiness can be found in the small things.





In 2017, Reliance disrupted India’s feature phone market with the JioPhone, pushing internet access in small towns and rural areas from 2G to 4G almost overnight.





Demand for cybersecurity solutions likely to grow as cyber criminals continue to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic for financial gain, geopolitical supremacy, and reputational motives





For Indian cybersecurity startups, COVID-19 presents a rare opportunity to cement their standing among larger rivals, addressing the growing demands in the market.





Founded in 2017, AI startup Observe.AI analyses 100 percent of calls with the context of customer sentiment to help support agents lead better, smarter calls.





Flipkart's new offering is part of its strategy to tap new customers by making the process of buying things online similar to buying things at a physical store.





In Classes, Zoho has married online learning with enterprise-grade software to create a compelling platform for students, schools, and vocational trainers.





From sanitised stays to quarantine facilities and other new demand channels helped FabHotels survive and thrive amidst the nationwide coronavirus-led lockdown.









Quote of the day:





"Solve; don’t sell. During a crisis, we have to reassure and reconnect with our customers before you can help them redesign.”





— Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO, Freshworks









