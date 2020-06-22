Second edition of the MSME Week; Inside the JioPhone phenomenon

The second edition of MSME Week, an initiative by YourStory to celebrate homegrown brands across India, will be held from June 20 to 27, 2020.

By Team YS
22nd Jun 2020
We are proud to present the second edition of MSME Week, an initiative by YourStory to celebrate homegrown brands across India. MSME Week will be held from June 20 to 27, 2020, culminating on MSME Day on June 27, celebrated globally by the United Nations. Click here for more information on MSME Week 2020.


msme


Reliance continues to be in the news as Jio Platforms raised its 11th foreign investment in nine weeks with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund acquiring 2.32 percent stake in the internet business. After raising a total of Rs 1.15 lakh by selling a little less than a quarter of Jio Platforms Ltd, and another Rs 53,124.20 crore through a rights issue, billionaire Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Industries is now net debt-free.


Jio

Image: Reliance Industries


The 12th edition of Myntra's the End of Reason Sale (EORS) was organised in the backdrop of COVID-19. In a conversation with YourStory, Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra, said that he was confident that EORS 2020 will showcase not just the resilience of this marketplace but also give a sense of normalcy to many of its partners.


Myntra Amar

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram

Last but not least, on Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks dove deeper into the role of technology and SaaS in navigating the “new normal”, and how happiness can be found in the small things.


Girish Mathrubootham

How JioPhone bridged India’s digital divide

JioPhone stats

Infographic: Anubhav Anurag | YS Design


In 2017, Reliance disrupted India’s feature phone market with the JioPhone, pushing internet access in small towns and rural areas from 2G to 4G almost overnight.


Cybersecurity startups in focus amidst new normal

cybersecurity startups

Demand for cybersecurity solutions likely to grow as cyber criminals continue to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic for financial gain, geopolitical supremacy, and reputational motives


For Indian cybersecurity startups, COVID-19 presents a rare opportunity to cement their standing among larger rivals, addressing the growing demands in the market.


Changing the call centre experience for all

Product Roadmap - Observe.AI

The Observe AI team


Founded in 2017, AI startup Observe.AI analyses 100 percent of calls with the context of customer sentiment to help support agents lead better, smarter calls.


Why Flipkart is using voice to tap new users

Flipkart CTO

Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and Technology Officer, Flipkart


Flipkart's new offering is part of its strategy to tap new customers by making the process of buying things online similar to buying things at a physical store.


Zoho forays into edtech with new app

Zoho Classes app

Illustration: Vijeesh MR | YS Design


In Classes, Zoho has married online learning with enterprise-grade software to create a compelling platform for students, schools, and vocational trainers.


How FabHotels won the coronavirus battle

FabHotels

Vaibhav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at FabHotels


From sanitised stays to quarantine facilities and other new demand channels helped FabHotels survive and thrive amidst the nationwide coronavirus-led lockdown.



Quote of the day:


"Solve; don’t sell. During a crisis, we have to reassure and reconnect with our customers before you can help them redesign.”


— Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO, Freshworks



