Here's how Mukesh Ambani's JioPhone is bridging India’s digital divide

In 2017, Reliance disrupted India’s feature phone market with JioPhone, democratising internet access in small towns and rural areas, which went from 2G to 4G overnight.





Opoyi co-founders Rajiv Bansal and Nilanjana Bhaduri Jha (L-R) at their first 'garage office'.

Opoyi is a new-age media platform going live in beta mode this month. It aims to become one of the top three media companies in the world over the next decade.





Fabhotels

Work from FabHotels, sanitised stays for frontline workers, and quarantine facilities for Vande Bharat mission — new demand channels that helped the company survive.





Neetta Goel, Founder, Bioline India

Bioline India, founded in 2001, launched the ULV Bio Fogger in 2005. Once a sleeping product, it is now seeing huge demand due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO, Zerodha

Several incentives can be used to retain employees, but the most important is providing learning and upskilling opportunities, says Nithin Kamath of Zerodha.





Ramnath Venkataraman

Ramnath Venkataraman of Accenture Technology on how companies’ technology strategies directly impact their business operations and underlying systems during a crisis.





The 'Cough against Covid' campaign aims to analyse cough recordings to detect the presence of the virus.

Cough against Covid is building an AI-based system that can use cough sounds, symptoms, and other contextual information to enable people to self-screen for the virus.





UberMedic women driver partners, Pooja, Samina and Kavita

Samina, Pooja, and Kavita are among the women driver-partners of UberMedic risking their health and transporting essential healthcare staff and non-COVID patients.





