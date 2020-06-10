Girls who code: Meet Riddhi Mittal, who is using tech to combat coronavirus

After working with the likes of Facebook and Microsoft, Riddhi Mittal founded a fintech startup, and is now using technology to combat coronavirus.

By Team YS
10th Jun 2020
Girls who code: Meet Riddhi Mittal

Riddhi Mittal

After working with the likes of Facebook and Microsoft, Riddhi Mittal founded a fintech startup, and is now using technology to combat coronavirus.


Aarogya Setu crosses 30M downloads

Aarogya Setu coronavirus

Image source: Shutterstock

Contact tracing app Aarogya Setu launched on JioPhones last month, and has over three crore installs already. It is the fastest-growing app in India.


How Flipkart engaged users amidst lockdown

Flipkart

The tech team at Flipkart came out with numerous types of content on its app to remain connected with its user base amidst the lockdown. 


A telemedicine collective to fight COVID-19

Project StepOne

Rahul Gupta of Project StepOne

Project StepOne brings together 21 startups, over 6,000 volunteer doctors, and active citizenry to power state government helpline numbers and fight COVID-19.


Disinfect daily use objects in minutes

green grapes

Aditi Talwar and Piyush Sahni, co-founders of Green Grapes Devices

The UV sterilisation box is an automated disinfectant chamber, providing protection against germs, bacteria, and viruses breeding on the surface of the objects.


Leadership lessons from Bill Campbell

YS Learn: Bill Campbell

In Trillion Dollar Coach, Google leaders Eric Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg, and Alan Eagle talk about working with Silicon Valley’s favourite coach - Bill Campbell.


Coronavirus a “blessing in disguise”

Square Yards

Tanuj Shori explained how several offline steps in the proptech market got digitised within a day amid the coronavirus lockdown, boosting business for the startup.


