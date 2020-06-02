How Shopify is reviving SMEs after COVID-19
Never before has Shopify's merchant network been so strapped of cash. Here’s how it is helping small businesses go online after COVID-19.
Antler enters India, led by Rajiv Srivatsa
Global early-stage VC firm Antler enters India with Rajiv Srivatsa to lead operations; charts out India roadmap to build over 150 startups in the next 4 years.
White Gold is solving milk adulteration
Mumbai-based White Gold Technologies has designed a state-of-the-art, tech-driven solution to address milk collection and adulteration problems.
Meet Cannabis startup Hemp Horizons
Noida-based cannabis startup Hemp Horizons aims to marry ancient knowledge with new and improved techniques to create Ayurvedic medicinal applications.
BYJU'S among world's top 10 education apps
BYJU's became the only Indian entry in the world's top ten downloaded apps in April as several cities went into lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.
How Invento Robotics is fighting coronavirus
In January, while setting up in China, Invento Robotics noticed the emergence of COVID-19, and decided to focus on developing solutions to tackle the outbreak.
Meet India’s first female motovlogger
From facing gender bias to becoming India’s first female motovlogger, Vishakha Fulsunge has come a long way, and now wants to train young girls in motovlogging.
