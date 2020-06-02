How Shopify is reviving SMEs after COVID-19

Never before has Shopify's merchant network been so strapped of cash. Here’s how it is helping small businesses go online after COVID-19.





Global early-stage VC firm Antler enters India with Rajiv Srivatsa to lead operations; charts out India roadmap to build over 150 startups in the next 4 years.





Ankur Shah, Co-founder and CEO, White Gold Technologies

Mumbai-based White Gold Technologies has designed a state-of-the-art, tech-driven solution to address milk collection and adulteration problems.





Rohit Shah

Noida-based cannabis startup Hemp Horizons aims to marry ancient knowledge with new and improved techniques to create Ayurvedic medicinal applications.





Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S

BYJU's became the only Indian entry in the world's top ten downloaded apps in April as several cities went into lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.





Invento Robotics, co-founder, Balaji Vishwanathan

In January, while setting up in China, Invento Robotics noticed the emergence of COVID-19, and decided to focus on developing solutions to tackle the outbreak.





Vishakha Fulsunge aka RiderGirl Vishakha, India's first female motovlogger

From facing gender bias to becoming India’s first female motovlogger, Vishakha Fulsunge has come a long way, and now wants to train young girls in motovlogging.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!