How Shopify is reviving SMEs after COVID-19

Never before has Shopify's merchant network been so strapped of cash. Here’s how it is helping small businesses go online after COVID-19.

By Team YS
2nd Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

How Shopify is reviving SMEs after COVID-19

shopify

Never before has Shopify's merchant network been so strapped of cash. Here’s how it is helping small businesses go online after COVID-19.


Antler enters India, led by Rajiv Srivatsa

Rajiv Srivatsa

Global early-stage VC firm Antler enters India with Rajiv Srivatsa to lead operations; charts out India roadmap to build over 150 startups in the next 4 years.


White Gold is solving milk adulteration

White Gold Technologies

Ankur Shah, Co-founder and CEO, White Gold Technologies

Mumbai-based White Gold Technologies has designed a state-of-the-art, tech-driven solution to address milk collection and adulteration problems.


Meet Cannabis startup Hemp Horizons

Hemp

Rohit Shah

Noida-based cannabis startup Hemp Horizons aims to marry ancient knowledge with new and improved techniques to create Ayurvedic medicinal applications.


BYJU'S among world's top 10 education apps

byju's

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S

BYJU's became the only Indian entry in the world's top ten downloaded apps in April as several cities went into lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.


How Invento Robotics is fighting coronavirus

Invento robotics

Invento Robotics, co-founder, Balaji Vishwanathan

In January, while setting up in China, Invento Robotics noticed the emergence of COVID-19, and decided to focus on developing solutions to tackle the outbreak.


Meet India’s first female motovlogger

India's first female motovlogger

Vishakha Fulsunge aka RiderGirl Vishakha, India's first female motovlogger

From facing gender bias to becoming India’s first female motovlogger, Vishakha Fulsunge has come a long way, and now wants to train young girls in motovlogging.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

This former MakeMyTrip and Paytm exec turns entrepreneur with his startup solving parking problems

Sindhu Kashyaap

Meet the Chennai boy who started up with Rs 21,000 and now runs a pop culture merchandise business

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Startup Bharat] With over 60 pc of users in small towns, how ShopX created a new digital retail model

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
How Shopify is reviving SMEs after COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: These 5 startups are ensuring doorstep delivery of groceries and essentials

Apurva P

How SaaS product TOPPEQ is helping VCs and startups break down financial information

Vishal Krishna

This on-demand vehicle service and repair startup registered Rs 4 Cr revenue in first year of operation

Thimmaya Poojary

[Techie Tuesday] From enterprise software and Farmville to healthcare: meet 1Mg CTO Gaurav Agarwal

Sindhu Kashyaap

Started with YouTube videos, this Y Combinator-backed startup wants to be an alternate e-platform for engineering

Apurva P

Coronavirus updates for June 1

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India