The decade that was for Blume Ventures; FabIndia on how brands can survive COVID-19
Since 2010, Blume Ventures has backed hordes of startups that have become household names, mirroring the growth of India’s digital economy.
- +0
- +0
Decoding 10 years of Blume Ventures
Since 2010, Blume Ventures has backed hordes of startups that have become household names, mirroring the growth of India’s digital economy.
How to start your investment journey
Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, gives insights into investing and debunks myths about the world of finance.
Helping the underprivileged fight TB
Founded in 2006, ASHA is fighting to eradicate tuberculosis by providing good quality treatment regimens at the doorsteps of the poor and marginalised.
Business lessons from FabIndia Chairman
After shutting its physical stores and with near-zero revenue from offline channels, FabIndia had to cut costs, take care of its workforce and chart a plan ahead.
From a student project to a global company
Edtech startup STEMpedia focuses on ensuring STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education is accessible to every student.
How Vogo is using tech to scale up
Bengaluru-based bike rental startup Vogo was started in 2015 with a vision to “democratise access to personal transport in India”.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0