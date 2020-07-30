The decade that was for Blume Ventures; FabIndia on how brands can survive COVID-19

Since 2010, Blume Ventures has backed hordes of startups that have become household names, mirroring the growth of India’s digital economy.





Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, gives insights into investing and debunks myths about the world of finance.





Sandeep Ahuja, Co-founder of Operation ASHA along with some of the patients.

Founded in 2006, ASHA is fighting to eradicate tuberculosis by providing good quality treatment regimens at the doorsteps of the poor and marginalised.





FabIndia chairman William Bissell

After shutting its physical stores and with near-zero revenue from offline channels, FabIndia had to cut costs, take care of its workforce and chart a plan ahead.





STEMpedia team

Edtech startup STEMpedia focuses on ensuring STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education is accessible to every student.





Founders of Vogo

Bengaluru-based bike rental startup Vogo was started in 2015 with a vision to “democratise access to personal transport in India”.





