The decade that was for Blume Ventures; FabIndia on how brands can survive COVID-19

Since 2010, Blume Ventures has backed hordes of startups that have become household names, mirroring the growth of India’s digital economy.

By Team YS
30th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Decoding 10 years of Blume Ventures

Blume Ventures

Since 2010, Blume Ventures has backed hordes of startups that have become household names, mirroring the growth of India’s digital economy.


How to start your investment journey

Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Pratik Oswal

Pratik Oswal, Head of Passive Funds at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, gives insights into investing and debunks myths about the world of finance.


Helping the underprivileged fight TB

Operation ASHA

Sandeep Ahuja, Co-founder of Operation ASHA along with some of the patients.

Founded in 2006, ASHA is fighting to eradicate tuberculosis by providing good quality treatment regimens at the doorsteps of the poor and marginalised.


Business lessons from FabIndia Chairman

fabindia

FabIndia chairman William Bissell

After shutting its physical stores and with near-zero revenue from offline channels, FabIndia had to cut costs, take care of its workforce and chart a plan ahead.


From a student project to a global company

stempedia

STEMpedia team

Edtech startup STEMpedia focuses on ensuring STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education is accessible to every student.


How Vogo is using tech to scale up

Product Roadmap - Vogo

Founders of Vogo

Bengaluru-based bike rental startup Vogo was started in 2015 with a vision to “democratise access to personal transport in India”.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

TikTok goes offline; removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

Press Trust of India

This agritech startup by IIT and IIM alumni is bringing fresh produce to your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] How these IITians turned their student project into a profitable global edtech company

Rashi Varshney

Starting your investment journey early on brings many perks: Here’s Pratik Oswal’s advice to millennials

Apoorva Puranik
Daily Capsule
The decade that was for Blume Ventures; FabIndia on how brands can survive COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Starting up from a Messy Corner, these siblings built a Rs 6 Cr personalised gifting startup

Debolina Biswas

Antitrust probe: Facebook accused of threatening Instagram; Google slammed for manipulating Search

Sohini Mitter

Everyone wants to be the next SRK or Salman Khan and not themselves, says Randeep Hooda

Apurva P

[Jobs roundup] Work with Tiger Global-backed edtech startup Vedantu with these openings

Apurva P

Appetite for cloud kitchens grows as COVID-19 eats into restaurant business

Sindhu Kashyaap

What demonetisation did to digital payments, COVID-19 is doing to Yulu, says co-founder Amit Gupta

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform