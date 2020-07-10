Coronavirus updates for July 10

India's coronavirus case count crossed the eight lakh mark, as the country saw another highest daily increase in cases. In the last 24 hours, India reported more than 26,500 cases.





A full lockdown in Pune will be imposed from July 13 to July 23, with only essential services allowed. Andhra Pradesh again reported its single highest-day spike in cases. Uttar Pradesh will also impose a three-day lockdown across the state, with buses and local transport taken off the roads. With more than 1.26 lakh cases in the state, Tamil Nadu has asked IT companies in Chennai to work with only have 10 percent staff.





Many countries across the world have also reported their highest single-day increase in cases. As per Worldometer, more than 223,000 cases were reported worldwide in the last 24 hours. According to the World Health Organization, the infections have doubled in the last six weeks.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Beyond PUBG: 8 popular non-Chinese gaming apps to ease lockdown woes





PUBG Mobile, by China’s Tencent Games, has been India’s most popular gaming app since 2019. As the fate of Chinese apps remains uncertain, here are a few alternatives.





Zomato’s burn to be under $1M, revenue close to 60 pc of pre-COVID-19 peaks





The COVID-19 crisis has had a negative impact on foodtech and food delivery businesses. Zomato’s food delivery business GMV was down 80 percent, however, from this month, the foodtech unicorn is expecting at its revenue from food delivery to touch 60 percent of its pre-COVID-19 peaks.





It’s time for startups to optimise costs, increase runway: Aalesh Avlani of Samyakth Capital





Aalesh Avlani, Co-founder of VC fund Samyakth Capital, says it is important for startups to put cash generation and unit economics above growth during a crisis.





Pivot and Persist: This bootcamp startup went online to survive the pandemic; records Rs 10L revenue in 3 months





Jaipur-based Forsk Coding School is offering seven day-long courses to engineering graduates, school children, and academia. The startup has generated Rs 10 lakh revenue in the last three months.





Working on frontlines to treat COVID-19 has been exceptionally challenging, says MSF’s Nimrat Kaur





Dr Nimrat Kaur, Regional Deputy Project Coordinator, Asia at Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) is working on the frontlines at the COVID care centre in Patna, Bihar.





Meet the woman providing millions of meals to sex workers and their families amid coronavirus





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Ruchira Gupta, who is the founder of Apne Aap Women Worldwide, launched 1MillionMeals to ensure the supply of food and dry rations to marginalised families.





Pandemic Heroes: This Indore entrepreneur turned a real-life hero by delivering food, supplies during lockdown





Thirty-two-year-old Hitesh Gungan from Indore supplied essential items to people without delivery charges during the pandemic.





Serving up a coronavirus-themed menu: mask-shaped parottas, corona bondas and rava dosas





Chefs in an eatery in Madurai get creative, serving mask-shaped parottas as part of its coronavirus-themed menu to urge customers to practice safety measures amidst the pandemic.





5 Important things we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic





Along with the adversities of the pandemic, people are also learning many new things from the current scenario. Here are some of the important things that COVID-19 pandemic teaches.





Coronavirus: How Khoon is addressing the blood shortage in India





Khoon is a youth-led initiative that is addressing the need for blood donors during a nationwide lockdown. Since March, it has been working with volunteers, and running helplines, at-home blood donation services, and emergency requests.





CSR: Normal course of business in times of COVID-19





The Ministry of Corporate Affairs should adopt a liberal and pragmatic approach to allow companies to use their own products and services to provide COVID-19 related relief as part of their CSR activities under the Companies Act.





Face masks, hand sanitisers no more under Essential Commodities Act, says government





Face masks and hand sanitisers have been now kept out of the purview of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Tuesday as there is sufficient supply of these items.