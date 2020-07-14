Coronavirus updates for July 14

The number of coronavirus cases in India surged past the nine lakh mark, with more than 28,000 cases recorded in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, 86 percent of coronavirus cases in India are from 10 states, and around half of the cases are in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu alone.





Bihar has announced a complete lockdown in the state from July 16-31 in view of the rising number of cases. A 10-day total lockdown has also begun in parts of Maharashtra, with only emergency and essential services allowed to operate. Goa has asked private hospitals to reserve 20 percent of beds for COVID-19 patients, with Vasco da Gama city emerging as the new epicentre.





Many countries and cities are returning to lockdown as the entire world is now seeing a surge in cases. Philippines, which has the second-highest number of cases in South-east Asia, will impose a lockdown in its capital city. According to reports, more than five million people in the US lost their health insurance in the pandemic, as the country is now seeing around 60,000 new cases daily.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Easy Hai! Sisters conduct digital classes to empower senior citizens amid COVID-19





Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sisters Shreya and Surbhi Bajaj launched Easy Hai to improve the lives of adults and seniors by boosting their digital literacy through simple tutorials over Zoom calls.





Gaana, StepSetGo, Ludo King — 6 Indian apps that can help you keep engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown





In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to be an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ these homegrown apps can help keep users engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown.





Meet the 16-year-old twin sisters running a COVID-19 relief helpline in Delhi





Asheer and Asees Kandhari have launched a 24X7 helpline, and partnered with delivery services, food outlets, college students, as well as volunteers, to provide essential supplies during the pandemic.





Chef's table: Here’s how to stock your pantry during the lockdown





As COVID-19 lockdowns are now imminent in Bengaluru and other cities, it is important to keep your pantry packed with healthy foods and the right staples. Our nutritionist offers some advice on how to go about stocking up on all the right foods for the days ahead.





Digital Marketing In Post Covid- 19 Era And Why Companies Need To Opt For It!





While hardly anyone knows how post-coronavirus situation will be for the marketers, one aspect is clear: In this environment with physical interaction to decrease for a long period, the digital marketing options are now more relevant than ever.





Battling periods and access to menstrual hygiene in times of COVID-19





With more than 40 percent of Indian women & adolescent girls in the age group of 15-24 years not familiar with safe and hygienic methods of menstrual practices, there should be more focussed dialogue on the subject, especially on the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products during the lockdown.





Real-time data key in COVID-19 fight: Niti Aayog's Amitabh Kant





Speaking at India Policy Forum 2020, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says the government should actively put data in the public domain as debates and discussions will help in taking the right policy decisions.





At Reliance AGM, Ambani set to outline post-COVID-19 business plan





Ambani, at the company's first online AGM, may also give a sneak preview of his vision for decarbonisation to create value-added products with almost no carbon emissions.