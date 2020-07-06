Coronavirus updates for July 6

With a spike of more than 24,000 cases, India's coronavirus count has crossed the seven lakh mark, with the Health Ministry stating that the COVID-19 positivity rate is now more than 6 percent. According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 related deaths have crossed 20,000.





Pharmaceutical company Mylan, which specialises in generics, has got the DCGI nod to manufacture and market remdesivir for restricted emergency use. IIT Ropar has developed ventilation support for COVID-19 patients that can be operated and assembled in remote areas, villages, or at home. The central government has allowed colleges and universities to hold final-year examinations for students.





Assam will now start house-to-house testing as the state witnessed a rapid rise in the number of cases in Guwahati. According to the Centre, the positivity rate in Delhi has come down from 30 percent to 10 percent despite increase in testing. In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the city administration has enforced disciplinary measures against anyone found without wearing a face mask.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How COVID-19 has transformed the used two-wheeler business in India





Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR and Shradha Sharma, CEO and Founder, YourStory discuss the rise in two-wheeler purchases in the post-lockdown period.





How COVID-19 has affected the beer industry, reveals Kartikeya Sharma of AB InBev





In an interview with YourStory, Kartikeya Sharma, President - South Asia of AB InBev, discusses the effects of the COVID cess on the beer industry, and how the government can help.





MSME Week: Lessons from COVID-19 and revival strategy for SMBs





On MSME Day, these business experts discussed how to survive the COVID-19 crisis by integrating technology with business and being self-reliant without being dependent on the government.





IoT, warehouse automation, robotics will help businesses reduce COVID-19’s impact on supply chain





According to Amit Kumar Alsisaria, Co-founder and MD at Polestar Solutions & Services India, businesses need to design an agile and adaptive supply chain to better react to changing demand and supply scenarios.





This Chennai-based startup’s IoT-enabled hand hygiene device is seeing high demand amidst COVID-19





MicroGO, founded by microbiologist Rachna Dave, is a biotech startup whose hand hygiene device has been installed in several airports and enterprises across the country.





How this Bengaluru-based maternity startup grew 200 percent amidst COVID-19





Surbhi Bhatia went from being a frustrated consumer of maternity products to starting The Mom Store in 2018. The startup’s revenue in the first quarter of current financial year equals what it made during the entire FY20.





‘You can’t predict or control the future. You can only adapt’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle





In this compilation, we present inspiring quotes from the week of June 29 – July 5 that frame India’s phased emergence from the coronavirus lockdown.





Here are some strategies for reviving the jewellery industry in the post-COVID-19 world





As everyone is gearing up for the post-COVID-19 world, the upcoming wedding season is a perfect opportunity for the jewellery industry to get back to their business, and make maximum profit out of it.





Nykaa prepares for the 'new normal', launches home and travel essentials





In order to meet the present need for hygiene essentials during COVID-19, Nykaa's in-house brand has launched Veggie Safe, and Travel and Home Safe sprays.





About 70 pc startups impacted by COVID-19: Survey





The survey highlights the need for an urgent relief package for startups, including possible purchase orders from the government, tax relief, and swifter tax refunds.





COVID-19 prompts kirana stores to adopt innovation, digital technologies: Report





The report is based on a survey by consultancy firm EY that gathered insights through 27 qualitative interviews across 12 cities in India, five metros and seven non-metros with participants who represent small and big kirana across a diverse socio-economic background.





Zydus Cadila gets approval from Mexican authority to test COVID-19 drug





The company said it will conduct a study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Desidustat tablets for the management of COVID-19 patients.





Mylan gets DCGI nod for remdesivir in India, to launch at Rs 4,800 per vial to treat COVID-19





