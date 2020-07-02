[Funding alert] Edtech startup Flinto raises $7.2M in Pre-Series B led by Lightbox Ventures

Flinto Learning Solutions, a Chennai-based edtech startup, has raised $7.2 million in Pre-Series B funding, led by Lightbox Ventures.





Prashant Mehta, Partner at Lightbox said,





"By kindergarten, 90 percent of a child’s brain capacity develops, yet only 10-15 percent of the funding is allocated towards early learning, globally. The resources for early learning are sparse, and a curriculum with a child-centred pedagogy is rare. At Flinto, we see an opportunity to build a global leader in addressing the unique needs of early learning by co-creating products with children, parents and educators.”





The funding will be utilised by Flinto to support its rapid growth in the early learning space and to expand its newly-launched preschool solution Flintoclass@HOME. Through the platform, the startup claims to deliver structured early learning to the doorstep and focusses on making a child school-ready from the safety and comfort of home during the COVID-19 pandemic.





From left to right - Shreenidhi SP, Arunprasad Durairaj, Vijay Babu Gandhi





"In less than a month, we have 3,000 enrolments for Flintoclass@HOME and it is very promising. We will be using the funds to create, expand and distribute this product across the world so that no child's learning stops due to COVID-19,” said Arunprasad Durairaj, CEO and Co-founder of Flinto Learning Solutions.





Founded in September 2013 by Arunprasad Durairaj, Vijay Babu Gandhi, and Shreenidhi Srirangam, Flinto is focussing on early childhood development for 2-12 year olds. The company’s flagship product Flintobox reportedly caters to about one million families across India, providing ample understanding into the engagement and development of children across various age groups.





Its other offering, Flintoclass is powering children with learning tools and driving passionate entrepreneurs with a business model to grow preschools. In the last 1.5 years, Flintoclass spread its wings to more than 700 preschools across eight countries.





“We don’t want COVID-19 to come in the way of a child’s learning. For children below six years of age, monotonous online classes can’t be a substitute for the multi-sensory experiences that they deserve. We wanted to ensure that children continue receiving structured hands-on learning without compromising on their safety,” Arunprasad added.





The other edtech startups that raised capital during the nationwide lockdown are Vedantu, Pariksha, Classplus, Byju’s, Pedagogy, Instasolv, Edvizo, Guvi, Camp K12, Winuall, and Ken42, among others.