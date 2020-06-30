From Ludo King, MagTapp, to Mitron and Betterhalf.ai, here are some China-free Indian apps

India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps has been hailed as a 'revolution' for homegrown tech companies. Here are some Indian apps by companies that have no Chinese investments.

By Aparajita Saxena, Trisha Medhi, Suman Singh & Rashi Varshney
30th Jun 2020
Indian Apps

The Indian government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps has put the spotlight on homegrown Indian apps that serve as alternatives to the banned apps. Many Indian apps, built in India for India, have seen an overnight surge in the number of downloads ever since the ban was announced.


As the Indian public's hostility against China grows, we at YourStory, bring you a list of desi apps that are built by Indian companies with no Chinese funding. Many of these are lesser-known Indian apps that are poised to power India's digital swadeshi apps revolution.


Here's a curated list of China-free Indian apps that could stand in for the banned Chinese apps:

Social Media

Mitron

mitron


Description: Indian short-form video app 'Mitron' is hailed by many as India’s answer to TikTok, and has clocked more than five million installs within the first month of launch. Launched by friends turned co-founders Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal, the app crossed one crore downloads on Google Play Store, with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 within just two months of its launch.


Downloads: 10 million +


Investors: N/A


Founded in: April 2020


Founded by: Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal


Headquarters: Bengaluru


Chingari

Chingari App

Chingari is a short video-sharing app

Description: Home-grown social app Chingari allows a user to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with people, share content, and browse through the feed. The app is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.


Downloads: 2.5 million +


Investors: N/A


Founded in: November 2018


Founded by: Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam


Headquarters: Bengaluru

Roposo

roposo_cofounders

L to R: Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena, Kaushal Shubhank, Co-founders of Roposo

Description: Roposo offers a TV-like interface that allows users to watch videos in 12 Indian languages and across 24 channels that are powered by a pan-India network of regional influencers. It has more than 14 million video creators and 80 million videos created monthly.


Downloads: 65 million+


Investors: Tiger Global Management, Bertelsmann India Investments, and India Quotient


Acquired by: Glance, InMobi Group


Founded in: 2012


Founded by: Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena, Kaushal Shubhank


Headquarters: Gurugram


Leher

Leher

Image credit: Google Play Store

Description: Leher is a network that connects people on LIVE Video Discussions around their interests and passions.


Downloads: 50,000+


Investors: N/A


Founded in: 2018


Founded by: Vikas Malpani, Atul Jaju


Headquarters: Bengaluru

Gaming

Ludo King

Ludo King


Description: Homegrown gaming app Ludo King ranks as India’s #1 gaming app, on both Android and iOS. Ludo King adds a modern touch to the royal game of Pachisi, which used to be played between Indian kings and queens in ancient times, has surpassed top gaming titles like Candy Crush Saga, PUBG, Clash of Clans, Subway Surfers, Temple Run, and others in monthly active users in India.


Downloads:  100 million +


Investors: N/A


Founded in: 2010


Founded by: Vikash Jaiswal


Headquarters: Mumbai


Health and wellness

StepSetgo

stepsetgo


Description: StepSetGo was launched in January 2019. It promises to make the simplest workout like walking fun again. Even if you stay indoors. That is definitely worth looking at in these times of self-isolation.


Downloads: 5 million + 


Investors: N/A


Founded in: January 2019


Founded by: Misaal Turakhia, Abhay Pai, and Shivjeet Ghatge 


Headquarters: Mumbai


Fashion/Ecommerce

AJIO.com

Ajio

Image courtesy: Ajio

Description: AJIO, a fashion and lifestyle brand, is Reliance Retail’s first pan-Indian ecommerce venture that unveiled in April 2016, at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. AJIO deals in categories of womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and technology. With fashion technology in particular, AJIO forayed into a category that combined technology with the aesthetics of contemporary fashion by featuring a carefully handpicked selection of premium gadgets and tech accessories.


Downloads: 10 million +


Investors: Reliance Retail


Founded in: 2016


CEO: Vineeth Nair 


Headquarters: Mumbai, Maharashtra


News and Content

Inshorts and Public

public app

Description: Inshorts run two apps, Inshorts a news app which offers card based curated news, and Public is location-based social network Public, which enables people in Tier-I, II, and III cities to record and share happenings around them and provide real-time local updates.


Downloads: 10 million +


Investors: Tiger Global, Lee Fixel, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Rebright Partners, Tlabs


Founded in: 2013


Founded by: Azhar Iqubal, Deepit Purkayastha, Anunay Pandey


Headquarters: Noida, Delhi-NCR

HubHopper

Gautam Raj Anand- Hubhopper

Description: Hubhopper started as a social network in 2015, but in 2017 pivoted to content aggregation and publishing. It is one of India's largest platforms for podcasts and audio content, with over one million hours of content across 15 languages, 12 million devices, and 10 demand and supply side products and platforms.


Downloads: 100,000+


Investors: ITI Growth Opportunities Fund and Unit-E Ventures 


Founded in: 2015


Founded by:  Gautam Raj Anand


Headquarters: Delhi


Lokal

Lokal

Founders of Lokal - Jani Pasha and Vipul Chaudhary

Description: Bengaluru-based hyperlocal content startup Lokal provides local news, classifieds, matrimony advertisements, and job listings, besides other important information in Telugu and Tamil languages, to mobile users of Tier-II and III towns, and villages of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.  


Downloads: 1 million+


Investors: 3one4 Capital, Y Combinator, RB Investments, SOMA Capital, and India Quotient


Founded in: 2018


Founded by: Jani Pasha and Vipul Chaudhary


Headquarters: Bengaluru


Dating

Betterhalf.AI

Betterhalf.AI team

The Betterhalf.ai team

Description: Betterhalf.AI uses predictive analysis to help professionals find a match through compatibility scores based on relationship dimensions and their interactions on the product. The platform provides verified matches with professionals working at companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon, LinkedIn, Adobe, and Accenture, to name a few.


Downloads: 100,000


Investors: Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumnus and former Managing Director of Google India Shailesh Rao; Former Investment Director at Flipkart Vinay Subramanian; FirstPenguin Capital's Rehan A Khan; and other senior leaders from Google, Uber and Amazon.


Founded in: 2017


Founded by: Pawan Gupta and Rahul Namdev


Headquarters: Bengaluru


Education

Magtapp

MagTapp

The phenomenon Called MagTapp

Description: MagTapp is a Web Browser with Inbuilt Document Reader, Visual Dictionary, and Translation Feature. Anyone who faces difficulty while reading content online or in documents or anywhere in their phone due to difficult English words just need to Tap on the word (long Press on the word) and Visual Meaning of that Word appears in an instant.


Downloads: 500,000+


Investors: N/A


Founded in: 2019


Founded by: Satyapal Chandra, Rohan Kumar Singh, Abhishek Singh


Headquarters: Mumbai


Classes by Zoho

Zoho Classes app

Illustration: Vijeesh MR | YS Design

Description: SaaS unicorn Zoho launched edtech platform Classes as a video-based class and course discovery platform for schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and vocational trainers (of sports, fitness, yoga, art, music, dance, robotics, etc.) in April this year. 


Downloads: 5,000+


Investors: Zoho’s investors include Boson Motors, Zentron Labs and Zenedge


Founded in: Classes was unveiled in April 2020; Zoho was founded in 1996


Founded by:  Sridhar Vembu


Headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Utter

Utter

Description: Earlier called Sling, Utter was born in March 2015. After two years of research and development, the platform - mentored by Reliance Industries-backed startup accelerator JioGenNext - was launched in the market in August 2017. The app aims to teach India’s more than 80 percent non-English speaking population English over chat, in their native language. 


Downloads: 1 million+


Investors: Unitus Ventures, Jio’s GenNext Ventures


Founded in: 2015


Founded by: Amit Bhadbhade


Headquarters: Pune

Utility

InTouch Spaces

InTouch Spaces

Description: Spaces brings features such as email, chat and cloud storage together into a unique package. It lets users organise important documents, contacts and other information, and offers threaded chats to avoid clutter. 


Downloads: 1,000+


Investors: Microsoft, Blume


Founded in: 2016


Founded by: Sarang Lakare


Headquarters: Pune



List to be updated...


(Inputs by Thimmaya Poojary and Ramarko Sengupta)

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta and Tenzin Pema)

