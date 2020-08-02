[Podcast] TapChief's Shashank Murali and ShareChat's Farid Ahsan on starting up in college
In the podcast, TapChief's Shashank Murali and ShareChat's Farid Ahsan talk about their startup journeys, why they chose entrepreneurship, and the challenges faced.
- +0
- +0
In the episode of the INSIGHTS podcast on ‘student entrepreneurship’, well-known founders in the startup community — Shashank Murali, Co-founder and CEO, TapChief, and Farid Ahsan, Co-founder and COO, ShareChat — talk about their entrepreneurial journeys starting from their college days.
Shashank and Farid talk about their early life and college days, how they decided to take up entrepreneurship, how they arrived on the idea they went after, how they worked progressively to build their companies, and finally, how they would do it differently if they were to do it all over again.
In the podcast, Shashank and Farid talk about their respective journeys, right from the initial experiments they did, projects they worked on before arriving at their business idea, to the challenges that they had to overcome along the journey.
To learn more about how to build the next big startup right out of your college or school, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.
Notes
01:43 – India’s moment of Zuckerberg/Bill Gates stories
04:55 – Early days that shaped them
08:50 – College life: realising their true calling
18:53 – Landing on the idea
30:15 – Advice to student entrepreneurs today
41:56 – Best markets to go after for students
Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.
(Edited by Kanishk Singh)
(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0