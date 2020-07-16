Reliance AGM highlights: Google-Jio deal, JioMart, startups, JioTV+, 5G and more

JioTV+ is an integrated OTT service that will aggregate content from over 12 video-streaming platforms. The company also shared its vision on the 5G rollout.

By Team YS
16th Jul 2020
Reliance Industries launches JioTV+

Jio

JioTV+ is an integrated OTT service that will aggregate content from over 12 video-streaming platforms. The company also shared its vision on the 5G rollout.


Growth opportunities for SMBs

How to order through Whatsapp on Jiomart

Jiomart and WhatsApp want to capture 400 million Indian customers through kirana store partners

Reliance Retail will focus on omnichannel and integrated retail through JioMart which will connect small merchants and kirana shops to consumers.


Ambani invites startups to join Reliance

mukesh ambani, indian startups

Indian startups have a ‘very special place in our hearts,’ said Mukesh Ambani as he invited even more startups to join forces with the company through its digital arm.


Google invests in Reliance Jio

Ambani_Jio

Photo: YS Design

Google is Jio's 14th foreign investor. The search giant is investing Rs 33,737 crore in Reliance's internet-and-telecom unit to accelerate India's digital growth.


Gautam Gambhir bets on healthcare

Gautam Gambhir

Credit: Gautam Gambhir

After backing FYI Health, former cricketer and Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir is now looking to invest in ‘ventures working in tune with these unprecedented times’.


How PhonePe reach 20M daily transactions

Product roadmap - PhonePe

Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari with the team

Founded in 2016, PhonePe handles over 20 million transactions in a day, and claims to contribute 40 percent of over a billion UPI transactions that take place in a day.


Tier-II, III startups tap into e-learning surge

edtech

Image Credits: Daisy Mahadevan

Edtech players in metros recorded solid growth during and after the coronavirus-led lockdown. But are their competitors in non-metro towns and cities following suit?


How Duroflex became a Rs 500 Cr brand

mathew george

Mathew George, Director, Operations and New Product Development, Duroflex

Started in 1963, Duroflex is now a leading mattress brand in India. The business has over 500 employees and owns three manufacturing facilities in South India.


