Reliance AGM highlights: Google-Jio deal, JioMart, startups, JioTV+, 5G and more
JioTV+ is an integrated OTT service that will aggregate content from over 12 video-streaming platforms. The company also shared its vision on the 5G rollout.
Growth opportunities for SMBs
Reliance Retail will focus on omnichannel and integrated retail through JioMart which will connect small merchants and kirana shops to consumers.
Ambani invites startups to join Reliance
Indian startups have a ‘very special place in our hearts,’ said Mukesh Ambani as he invited even more startups to join forces with the company through its digital arm.
Google invests in Reliance Jio
Google is Jio's 14th foreign investor. The search giant is investing Rs 33,737 crore in Reliance's internet-and-telecom unit to accelerate India's digital growth.
Gautam Gambhir bets on healthcare
After backing FYI Health, former cricketer and Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir is now looking to invest in ‘ventures working in tune with these unprecedented times’.
How PhonePe reach 20M daily transactions
Founded in 2016, PhonePe handles over 20 million transactions in a day, and claims to contribute 40 percent of over a billion UPI transactions that take place in a day.
Tier-II, III startups tap into e-learning surge
Edtech players in metros recorded solid growth during and after the coronavirus-led lockdown. But are their competitors in non-metro towns and cities following suit?
How Duroflex became a Rs 500 Cr brand
Started in 1963, Duroflex is now a leading mattress brand in India. The business has over 500 employees and owns three manufacturing facilities in South India.
