Netflix reality show-cum-docuseries Indian Matchmaking portrays the lives of seven young professionals who finally decide it is time to tie the knot. They seek the help of Sima Taparia, a Mumbai-based matchmaker to help them in the quest for the perfect spouse.





If you have watched the show, you can't forget Aparna Shewakramani, the feisty lawyer from Houston.





Aparna Shewakramani

Aparna became an overnight ambassador for women demanding that their voices be heard, not only in their choices for a life partner, but also in the workplace, home, and every space they occupy.

Don’t miss our exclusive interaction with Aparna where she speaks about Indian Matchmaking, the memes that followed, and the entire reality show experience.





Bhuvan Bam

YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has 18 million subscribers and counting, which makes him one of the most popular YouTubers and comedians in the country. He just has to release one video to get social media buzzing.





How does his creative process work? Bhuvan reveals that he writes based on what he observes and watches, and still shoots videos on his phone. His content has also evolved to include a lot of satire and takes on middle-class life.





Chaitanya Tamhane

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane has done it again. After his debut feature Court made it to the Venice Film Festival in 2014, his new film, The Disciple, is set to sail in international waters again. It will be competing for the prestigious Golden Lion at the festival’s main competition this September.





Tamhane, who blends imagination, passion, and rigour to portray some often-overlooked truths of society, is thrilled. For this recognition is as big as any filmmaker could get.

Clear financial goals can lead to a stress-free life





Are you worried about how to protect your assets and investments? You need to begin with some simple steps to start your financial journey and continue.





In personal finance, you need to start with a safety harness, says the Co-Founder of Pay It Forward. Among the many steps, she suggests that an emergency fund and insurance investments are important along with setting the right financial goals.

Butterfly Pea Flower tea





Tea is the second most consumed beverage on Earth. Each tea comes with its very own rituals and habits that become a part of who we are. Some teas can be selectively consumed for their functionality and benefits like health, weight loss, and energy.





People have become more conscious of what they consume and are focusing on healthier options to fit into their newly adapted lifestyle. Since the buzzword is health, it is no surprise that tea is one of the most popular beverages during the pandemic.

Madhusudan Ekambaram





Is your greatest extravagance your Rolex watch? Do you dream of being a grandmaster in chess some day? Is Harry Potter your hero of fiction?





If so, meet Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-Founder and CEO, KreditBee. With an overall experience of more than 16 years, he is skilled in ecommerce, entrepreneurship, and product management.





He believes that his motto, “You never lose; you either win or learn” is the best maxim to keep in mind to stay motivated and productive in your career.