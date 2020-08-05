Kodak TV India announces investment of Rs 500 Cr as part of its Make in India initiative

Kodak TV India has commissioned a plant in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh to manufacture affordable Android smart TVs for India.

By Vishal Krishna
5th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Kodak TV India will invest more than Rs 500 crore over the next three years in a fully automated TV manufacturing plant in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh as a commitment to ‘Make in India’ initiative, and leverage its Android certification. This announcement comes at the heels of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.


KodakTV

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd

Also Read

Edtech hits hockey stick curve in 2020 with record users, more funding deals, consolidation


The new plant will develop Android TV products and Kodak wants to manufacture affordable Android smart TVs for India.


Avneet Singh Marwah, Founder and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL)–exclusive Kodak Brand Licensee in India–said,


Currently, the Indian TV industry imports most of the raw materials and has a value addition of only 10-12 percent. However, with this investment, Kodak HD LED TV aims to increase value addition to 50-60 percent. The new plant and R&D Centre will help manufacture technology-driven products and introduce more manufacturing lines aligned to Make in India." 


With this announcement, Kodak TV India aims to become one of the first Indian companies to invest in TV manufacturing within the country. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kodak TV India says it recovered 65 percent of its sales upon resuming operations due to the growing Make in India sentiment and its aggressive pricing. 


Kodak TV India is a technology company focused on imaging. The company provides – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets.


SPPL, which has the license to manufacture and distribute Kodak TVs in India, is a manufacturing concern established in 1990, and was known to be a manufacturer of CRT TVs and LED TVs. 


Avneet Singh Marwah brought Kodak to India in 2016. Kodak and SPPL signed a deal in mid-2016 to build a supply line for Kodak TVs. The Kodak TV brand is sold digitally in India and is exclusive to India. 

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

21 Indian startups are 'unicorns' valued over $1B, just a tenth of China's: Study

Press Trust of India

Gin in a bottle: How this Goa-based startup is fomenting the gin revolution in India

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Kolkata-based tech startup Data Sutram raises Rs 2 Cr from Indian Angel Network

Sujata Sangwan

This husband-wife duo’s startup VideoTap has raked in seven US patents in four years

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Sequoia India makes 3 key hires; How to manage your finances amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Kolkata-based tech startup Data Sutram raises Rs 2 Cr from Indian Angel Network

Sujata Sangwan

Nokia to set up robotics lab at Indian Institute of Science

Press Trust of India

MyGate CEO Vijay Arisetty speaks to Shradha Sharma about the need for ‘disciplined innovation’ and how handling crises as an IAF pilot has prepared him to help others during the pandemic

Team YS

This AI-ML programme is empowering professionals to solve real-world problems in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

Apoorva Puranik

Focus, finance: How TiE Kolkata has helped local entrepreneurs stay afloat during the pandemic

Madanmohan Rao

Find experienced partners, adopt a service mindset and deliver value: Experts on how startups can make inroads in the public sector

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Aug 06 2020

Against All Odds Startup Summit

Virtual Platform
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform