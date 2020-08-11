How Omnivore is making agritech startup funding cool

One of India’s first sector-specific VC funds, Omnivore has backed 24 agritech startups so far, including Stellapps, DeHaat, and Intello Labs.





Prem Kumar, founder of SnapBizz

Retail tech startup SnappBizz uses technology to connect mom-and-pop stores and FMCG companies, and has signed up over 10,000 kiranas.





Nexstem founders: Siddhant Dangi (left) and Deepansh Goyal

Robotics startup Nexstem predicts users’ thoughts to create mind-controlled wheelchairs, prostheses, and communication systems.





Hyper Lychee at India Tech Park at CES 2020

Product technology startup Hyper Lychee has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Skadu, an electric scrubber for cleaning surfaces.





Aaron Rhodes

Video analytics startup Collective Intel uses AI to crunch petabytes of video data for retailers to scale up and steamroll their processes.





Isha Chaudhary, Director, CRISIL

Isha Chaudhary, Director at CRISIL, speaks about the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs, and what the road to recovery looks like.





Kallol Ghosh provides HIV-positive children with education, shelter, and employment. He has started Café Positive run by positive teenagers.





Social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon, with her latest innovation, Shayya

Social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon has fashioned lightweight, durable, and washable mattresses from PPE scrap material that can be used in hospitals.





