How Omnivore is making agritech startup funding cool
One of India’s first sector-specific VC funds, Omnivore has backed 24 agritech startups so far, including Stellapps, DeHaat, and Intello Labs.
Digitising kirana stores amid COVID-19
Retail tech startup SnappBizz uses technology to connect mom-and-pop stores and FMCG companies, and has signed up over 10,000 kiranas.
Controlling wheelchairs with the mind
Robotics startup Nexstem predicts users’ thoughts to create mind-controlled wheelchairs, prostheses, and communication systems.
Product to simplify household chores
Product technology startup Hyper Lychee has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Skadu, an electric scrubber for cleaning surfaces.
Using AI to predict customer engagement
Video analytics startup Collective Intel uses AI to crunch petabytes of video data for retailers to scale up and steamroll their processes.
Impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs
Isha Chaudhary, Director at CRISIL, speaks about the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs, and what the road to recovery looks like.
Fighting HIV stigma with food
Kallol Ghosh provides HIV-positive children with education, shelter, and employment. He has started Café Positive run by positive teenagers.
Providing employment by upcycling PPE scrap
Social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon has fashioned lightweight, durable, and washable mattresses from PPE scrap material that can be used in hospitals.
