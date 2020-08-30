How meeting a farmer led IIT graduates to start up; Fantasy cricket apps to check out before IPL 2020

Developed by IITians, Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Vernacular.ai equips enterprises to transform customer interaction through AI.

By Team YS
30th Aug 2020
How a meeting with a farmer led to a startup

Vernacular.ai

Akashay Deshraj and Sourabh Gupta (L-R), Founders of Vernacular.ai

Developed by IITians, Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Vernacular.ai equips enterprises to transform customer interaction through AI. 


Fantasy cricket apps to check out before IPL 2020

india fantasy sports

Image Credit: India Fantasy

Fantasy cricket is a growth-driver of online gaming in India. With IPL 2020 starting September 19, here are a bunch of apps to log into.


Bringing cocktails to the kitchen 

Swizzle

Red Appletini by Swizzle

Bengaluru-based Swizzle supplies cocktail kits made from fresh ingredients without any added preservatives and mainly targets millennials.


Aatmanirbhar sports equipment brands

national sports day

From Cosco to Tyka, here are five popular, homegrown sports equipment brands competing with the likes of Adidas, Nike, Puma, etc.


Why moats are important for startups

Matrix Moments

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India in talks with Rajinder Balaraman, Director, Matrix Partners India

Matrix Partners India Founder Avnish Bajaj talks about 'moats' and why they are important for startups in the times of crisis.


Educating girls of Thar desert

Gita

Gita's dream of going to school was realised in 2017

In partnership with Jodhpur-based NGO Gravis, Raju Agarwal’s non-profit OneProsper is sending girls living in the Thar desert to school.


