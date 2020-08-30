How meeting a farmer led IIT graduates to start up; Fantasy cricket apps to check out before IPL 2020
Developed by IITians, Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Vernacular.ai equips enterprises to transform customer interaction through AI.
- +0
- +0
How a meeting with a farmer led to a startup
Developed by IITians, Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Vernacular.ai equips enterprises to transform customer interaction through AI.
Fantasy cricket apps to check out before IPL 2020
Fantasy cricket is a growth-driver of online gaming in India. With IPL 2020 starting September 19, here are a bunch of apps to log into.
Bringing cocktails to the kitchen
Bengaluru-based Swizzle supplies cocktail kits made from fresh ingredients without any added preservatives and mainly targets millennials.
Aatmanirbhar sports equipment brands
From Cosco to Tyka, here are five popular, homegrown sports equipment brands competing with the likes of Adidas, Nike, Puma, etc.
Why moats are important for startups
Matrix Partners India Founder Avnish Bajaj talks about 'moats' and why they are important for startups in the times of crisis.
Educating girls of Thar desert
In partnership with Jodhpur-based NGO Gravis, Raju Agarwal’s non-profit OneProsper is sending girls living in the Thar desert to school.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0