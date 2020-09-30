Measuring the impact of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Stimulus Package on MSMEs; The journey of Trifecta Capital
- +0
- +0
Impact of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package on MSMEs
Four months on, here’s how three key schemes for MSMEs under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package impacted the sector.
The journey of Trifecta Capital
A venture-debt fund since 2015, Trifecta Capital is now helping the startup ecosystem with finance management tools.
Biggest wealth creators of 2020
The wealth index released by Hurun India in association with IIFL Wealth revealed India's biggest wealth gainers of 2020.
Near.store CTO's tech journey
Ramakrishnan A of Near.Store has worked at the likes of Sasken, Infosys, Mindtree. Now, he is taking India's kiranas online.
Student entrepreneurs at TechSparks 2020
At TechSparks 2020, students looking to become entrepreneurs can learn from the best, and even forge those invaluable connections.
Ashok Leyland on leading in crisis
With 100 million people commuting on its buses and trucks, Ashok Leyland is one of the great turnaround stories of corporate India.
Rebranding Indian Olympic Association
Founded by Smita Rajgopal, Smitten Worldwide has served over 500 brands including the United Nations, Walt Disney, and Unilever.
Tackling homelessness with affordable housing
HomeStory Social Housing provides affordable housing and dignified living conditions to India's blue-collar workforce.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.
- +0
- +0