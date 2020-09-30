Measuring the impact of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Stimulus Package on MSMEs; The journey of Trifecta Capital

By Team YS|30th Sep 2020
Four months on, here’s how three key schemes for MSMEs under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package impacted the sector.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Impact of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package on MSMEs

MSME

Four months on, here’s how three key schemes for MSMEs under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package impacted the sector.


The journey of Trifecta Capital

Trifecta Capital

Trifecta Capital Team

A venture-debt fund since 2015, Trifecta Capital is now helping the startup ecosystem with finance management tools. 


Biggest wealth creators of 2020

Udaan

Udaan Founders - Amod Malviya, Vaibhav Gupta, and Sujeet Kumar (L-R)

The wealth index released by Hurun India in association with IIFL Wealth revealed India's biggest wealth gainers of 2020.


Near.store CTO's tech journey

Techie Tuesday - Ramakrishnan A

Ramakrishnan A

Ramakrishnan A of Near.Store has worked at the likes of Sasken, Infosys, Mindtree. Now, he is taking India's kiranas online.


Student entrepreneurs at TechSparks 2020

Techsparks 2020

At TechSparks 2020, students looking to become entrepreneurs can learn from the best, and even forge those invaluable connections.


Ashok Leyland on leading in crisis  

Kalaari Capital

Image credits: Kalaari Capital

With 100 million people commuting on its buses and trucks, Ashok Leyland is one of the great turnaround stories of corporate India.


Rebranding Indian Olympic Association

Smitten Worldwide

Smita Rajgopal, Founder of Smitten Worldwide

Founded by Smita Rajgopal, Smitten Worldwide has served over 500 brands including the United Nations, Walt Disney, and Unilever.


Tackling homelessness with affordable housing

affordable housing

HomeStory Social Housing provides affordable housing and dignified living conditions to India's blue-collar workforce.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Nobody wants to be called a ‘patient’ anymore: Amway India CEO

Ramarko Sengupta

How Motilal Oswal is upholding its 33-year- old legacy of wealth creation through its ‘Phygital’ transformation

Siddhesh Raut

[Funding alert] Edtech startup StayQrious raises $2M in seed round

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Social video app Public raises Rs 260 Cr from Addition, SIG Global, Tanglin Venture Partners

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Measuring the impact of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Stimulus Package on MSMEs; The journey of Trifecta Capital
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Powered by AWS, how FinTech startup RupeeRedee is working towards becoming a ‘lender for all’

Team YS

Amazon infuses Rs 1,125Cr into India unit ahead of festive sales, to take on Reliance's JioMart, Flipkart

Press Trust of India

[Funding Alert] Legaltech startup Legal Salah raises $1M in seed round led by I2I Capitals

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Social video app Public raises Rs 260 Cr from Addition, SIG Global, Tanglin Venture Partners

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Cleantech startup GPS Renewables raises $3M led by Triodos and Caspian

Trisha Medhi

#JobsForAll: Amazon India creates one lakh temporary jobs to meet festive season demand

Thimmaya Poojary