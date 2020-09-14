Facebook India appoints Arun Srinivas as head for global business group

Facebook on Monday announced that it has appointed Arun Srinivas as the Director of Global Business Group. He will lead the strategy and delivery of the India Marketing Solutions charter that focuses on large advertisers and agencies.





Srinivas will spearhead Facebook's strategic relationship with India's leading brands, agencies, and partners to drive the company's revenue growth in key channels, and partner the media and creative ecosystems for accelerating the adoption of digital tools by businesses.





The company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams will report to him.

Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook India, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Arun as he joins our team as Director GBG, and leads the mandate to shape the role the Facebook family apps can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic recovery, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country. ”

Arun Srinivas, Director of global business group, Facebook India

Srinivas has over 24 years of experience in senior sales and marketing roles at companies such as Ola, Unilever, and Reebok. He joins Facebook from Ola, where he served as the chief operating officer (COO), and global chief marketing officer (CMO) at Ola Mobility.





Previously, he was at investment firm WestBridge Capital Partners, where he led the consumer vertical. Srinivas is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.





Facebook has taken several steps to enable the economic recovery of India by supporting and working closely with large and small businesses. In the last one year, the company has made investments in Meesho, Unacademy, and most recently, Jio Platforms to enable opportunities for businesses in India while fueling the acceleration of digital adoption in the country.





The company also announced that Instagram had launched its own short video feature called Reels in India that lets users create videos on the app, add creative filters and music, and share it beyond their regular followers.





Facebook is also working with the government, not-for-profit, and other industry partners to help people and businesses navigate the current health and economic crisis.