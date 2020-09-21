Homegrown lifestyle-video app Trell is an official partner of three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings

Lifestyle-content-commerce platform Trell has signed up with multiple-time champions Chennai Super Kings as their Associate Partner for the 2020 Indian Premier League season which began in the UAE on September 19 and will continue till November 10, 2020.





With this association, Trell aims to bring offline excitement around the event online, through engaging and entertaining community-driven activities. Users will enjoy exclusive player stories, behind-the-scenes moments, and many other fan-favorite videos during the event. Since fans won’t be able to interact with their cricket idols offline, the platform is also giving them an opportunity to meet their favourite CSK team players online.

Commenting on the association, Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder, Trell says, “More than 60 percent of the audience on Trell comprises regional cricketing fans. Whenever there is a cricket tournament, we experience a massive surge in user activity, with fans posting a variety of videos to celebrate cricket. In India, cricket is not just a sport, it is a religion. With this partnership, our love for cricket will bring the offline community online as CSK’s fans now have an opportunity to communicate with their idols via the platform.”

He added, “The Chennai Super Kings team is a huge symbol of Tamil pride, and brings together different people from all across the state. We are very happy to associate with the CSK team.”





Interestingly, Trell has more than 75 million downloads on its platform, with 15.4 percent of its total users from Tamil Nadu.





“CSK always looks for new ways to engage with their fans. With the 2020 edition being played in the UAE, Trell’s platform promises to be another exciting avenue for fans to be closely involved with all the action,” says K S Viswanathan, CEO of CSK.





Led by all-time captain MS Dhoni, CSK have been the most consistent team in IPL history, having qualified for the Playoffs in all their 10 seasons, reached the final eight times, and lifted the trophy thrice.





Trell is a lifestyle platform that brings together a community of people who share similar interests. The platform enables them to express their opinions in their native languages. Trell has a plethora of content on various topics including fitness and health, beauty and personal care, food, home décor, and entertainment, amongst others. Over 70 percent of its users are from tier-II and tier-III cities.