How Shiprocket adapted to the new normal; What an all-electric future holds for India
How Shiprocket fulfils 3 million shipments a month
Shiprocket’s business was down by 95 percent during the lockdown. However, the Delhi-based startup was quick to adapt.
MapmyIndia's journey to digitising Indian roads
MapmyIndia Move app recently won the govt’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for its hyperlocal discovery solution.
An Aatmanirbhar electric future
YourStory takes a look at how India is setting the course for an all-electric future where road transport is powered by zero emissions.
Enabling people to own and manage farms
Bengaluru-based agritech startup Hosachiguru helps people own agricultural assets and manages them through its farm-as-a-service model.
Eco-friendly alternative to cleaning agents
Kopraan provides toxin-free, eco-friendly and plant-based hygiene products whose demand has soared amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Music therapy for the mind
Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana started The Sound Space to help children and adults achieve wellness through music and sound therapy.
Bridging the gender gap at workplaces
Bengaluru-based Engendered has been working with women employees and corporates to create more inclusive workplaces.
Breaking the glass ceiling in logistics
Run by Sunita Joshi, Logismith provides last-mile deliveries for Amazon India and Blue Dart, delivering 2,000-3,000 packages a day.
