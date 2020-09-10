How Shiprocket adapted to the new normal; What an all-electric future holds for India

By Team YS|10th Sep 2020
Shiprocket’s business was down by 95 percent during the lockdown. However, the Delhi-based startup was quick to adapt.
How Shiprocket fulfils 3 million shipments a month

Shiprocket

Shiprocket's business was down by 95 percent during the lockdown. However, the Delhi-based startup was quick to adapt.


MapmyIndia's journey to digitising Indian roads

Product Roadmap-MapmyInida

The MapmyIndia team

MapmyIndia Move app recently won the govt’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for its hyperlocal discovery solution.


An Aatmanirbhar electric future

world ev day

World EV Day

YourStory takes a look at how India is setting the course for an all-electric future where road transport is powered by zero emissions.


Enabling people to own and manage farms

Hosachiguru team

Bengaluru-based agritech startup Hosachiguru helps people own agricultural assets and manages them through its farm-as-a-service model.


Eco-friendly alternative to cleaning agents

Kopraan

Simran Kharra, Founder, Kopraan

Kopraan provides toxin-free, eco-friendly and plant-based hygiene products whose demand has soared amid COVID-19 pandemic.


Music therapy for the mind

The Sound Space founders

Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana started The Sound Space to help children and adults achieve wellness through music and sound therapy.


Bridging the gender gap at workplaces

Team Engendered

Team Engendered

Bengaluru-based Engendered has been working with women employees and corporates to create more inclusive workplaces.


Breaking the glass ceiling in logistics

Logismith

Sunita Joshi, Founder, Logismith

Run by Sunita Joshi, Logismith provides last-mile deliveries for Amazon India and Blue Dart, delivering 2,000-3,000 packages a day.


