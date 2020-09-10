How Shiprocket adapted to the new normal; What an all-electric future holds for India

Shiprocket’s business was down by 95 percent during the lockdown. However, the Delhi-based startup was quick to adapt.





The MapmyIndia team

MapmyIndia Move app recently won the govt’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for its hyperlocal discovery solution.





World EV Day

YourStory takes a look at how India is setting the course for an all-electric future where road transport is powered by zero emissions.





Bengaluru-based agritech startup Hosachiguru helps people own agricultural assets and manages them through its farm-as-a-service model.





Simran Kharra, Founder, Kopraan

Kopraan provides toxin-free, eco-friendly and plant-based hygiene products whose demand has soared amid COVID-19 pandemic.





Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana started The Sound Space to help children and adults achieve wellness through music and sound therapy.





Team Engendered

Bengaluru-based Engendered has been working with women employees and corporates to create more inclusive workplaces.





Sunita Joshi, Founder, Logismith

Run by Sunita Joshi, Logismith provides last-mile deliveries for Amazon India and Blue Dart, delivering 2,000-3,000 packages a day.





