PayU's product innovation story; Spacetech startups and India's first manned space mission dream

By Team YS|1st Oct 2020
Online B2B payment solutions provider PayU takes care of the entire financial life cycle for merchants and focuses on Bharat users.
Ensuring digital transactions for Bharat users

PayU

Online B2B payment solutions provider PayU takes care of the entire financial life cycle for merchants and focusses on Bharat users.


Making the Gaganyaan dream a reality

spacetech, rocket

Representational image [ Image Credit: Shutterstock]

ISRO has invited private players and startups to develop R&D solutions and support systems to make Gaganyaan programme a success. 


How the pandemic affected payments sector

Money Matters with Shradha Sharma | Manoj Adlakha | American Express

Manoj Adlakha, CEO of American Express Banking Corp, India, talks about how the pandemic affected the payments sector in India.


Delivering home-cooked meals during COVID-19

Chefjunction thumb image

Foodtech startup ChefJunction enables users to order healthy and hygienic home-cooked meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.


A master app to 'Ease Your Life'

Ease Your Life

Jaymin Trivedi and Shashwat Bhatt (L-R), Founders of Ease Your Life

Founded in 2016, bootstrapped startup Ease Your Life provides multi-service on-demand hyperlocal task management.


Alankrita Srivastava on breaking free

Alankrita Shrivastava

Bhumi Pednekar, Alankrita Shrivastava and Konkona Sen-Sharma

Alankrita Srivastava’s film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare explores the lives of two sisters, their dreams and insecurities.


AI that helps save doctors' time

Augnito

Rustom working with his team members to build Augnito.

Augnito converts human voice to written text in real-time and empowers healthcare providers to reduce medical errors and save time.


Building an Rs 80 Cr turnover company

Savaari

Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder, Savaari

Gaurav Aggarwal founded Savaari in 2006 in Bengaluru and made it a sought-after travel partner for Indian commuters.


