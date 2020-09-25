Here's how your startup can be part of the elite Tech30 list
Applications open for Tech30
Tech30 is back! Apply now and get a chance to win a cash prize of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live.
How to manage capital in a crisis?
Alteria Capital Managing Partner Vinod Murali believes venture debt provides startups insurance and breather for difficult times.
BlackSoil co-founder on venture debt funding
Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of BlackSoil Capital, talks about venture debt funding and the benefits of debt over equity.
Inside the Build in India movement
Indian business leaders have been rallying for techies abroad to come home and build in India since the H-1B visa ban.
Making of fantasy sports platform Playing11
Delhi-based fantasy sports platform Playing11 is just over a year old, and has already held more than 6,000 leagues.
New-age gifting solutions
Founded in 2019 with Rs 90,000 investment, The Doodle Hut sells home decor and customised gifting products using Instagram.
Educating and empowering rural India
During the lockdown, the Hinduja Foundation started the iCare education initiative to help rural students with online classes.
The monk who educates SMBs
Started by Vivek Bindra, Bada Business provides business training programmes to Indian MSME owners and entrepreneurs.
