Here's how your startup can be part of the elite Tech30 list

Alteria Capital Managing Partner Vinod Murali

Alteria Capital Managing Partner Vinod Murali believes venture debt provides startups insurance and breather for difficult times.





Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of BlackSoil Capital | Image Source: Team 100x Entrepreneur Podcast

Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of BlackSoil Capital, talks about venture debt funding and the benefits of debt over equity.





Indian business leaders have been rallying for techies abroad to come home and build in India since the H-1B visa ban.





Saurabh Jha, Founder and CEO, Playing11

Delhi-based fantasy sports platform Playing11 is just over a year old, and has already held more than 6,000 leagues.





The Doodle Hut exhibiting at Horn Ok Please festival in Delhi in 2019.

Founded in 2019 with Rs 90,000 investment, The Doodle Hut sells home decor and customised gifting products using Instagram.





Hinduja Foundation's education project

During the lockdown, the Hinduja Foundation started the iCare education initiative to help rural students with online classes.





Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business

Started by Vivek Bindra, Bada Business provides business training programmes to Indian MSME owners and entrepreneurs.





