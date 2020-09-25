Here's how your startup can be part of the elite Tech30 list

By Team YS|25th Sep 2020
Tech30 is back! Apply now and get a chance to win a cash prize of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live.
Applications open for Tech30

Tech30

Tech30 is back! Apply now and get a chance to win a cash prize of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live.


How to manage capital in a crisis?

Alteria Capital Managing Partner Vinod Murali

Alteria Capital Managing Partner Vinod Murali

Alteria Capital Managing Partner Vinod Murali believes venture debt provides startups insurance and breather for difficult times.


BlackSoil co-founder on venture debt funding

Ankur Bansal

Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of BlackSoil Capital | Image Source: Team 100x Entrepreneur Podcast

Ankur Bansal, Co-founder and Director of BlackSoil Capital, talks about venture debt funding and the benefits of debt over equity.


Inside the Build in India movement

H1B Visa

Indian business leaders have been rallying for techies abroad to come home and build in India since the H-1B visa ban.


Making of fantasy sports platform Playing11

Saurabh Jha _Playing11

Saurabh Jha, Founder and CEO, Playing11

Delhi-based fantasy sports platform Playing11 is just over a year old, and has already held more than 6,000 leagues.


New-age gifting solutions

The Doodle Hut

The Doodle Hut exhibiting at Horn Ok Please festival in Delhi in 2019.

Founded in 2019 with Rs 90,000 investment, The Doodle Hut sells home decor and customised gifting products using Instagram.


Educating and empowering rural India

Hinduja Foundation

Hinduja Foundation's education project

During the lockdown, the Hinduja Foundation started the iCare education initiative to help rural students with online classes.


The monk who educates SMBs

vivek bindra

Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business

Started by Vivek Bindra, Bada Business provides business training programmes to Indian MSME owners and entrepreneurs.


Here's how your startup can be part of the elite Tech30 list
