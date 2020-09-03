Unacademy enters unicorn club; India bans PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese apps

By Team YS|3rd Sep 2020
It has been a massive jump for Unacademy, which was earlier valued at $400 million in its last funding round in February.
Unacademy enters unicorn club

unacademy

It has been a massive jump for Unacademy, which was earlier valued at $400 million in its last funding round in February.


India bans PUBG Mobile, 117 other Chinese apps

PUBG

PUBG Mobile, owned by China's Tencent, has been banned by the government for security reasons along with 117 other Chinese apps. 


Practo's evolution into a healthcare ecosystem

Product Roadmap - Practo

Founders of Practo - Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal

Healthtech startup Practo, founded in 2007, started from a B2B platform and evolved into a larger B2C platform. 


MoneyTap's global expansion plans

Bala Parthasarathy, CEO and Co-founder at MoneyTap

Bala Parthasarathy, CEO and Co-founder at MoneyTap

MoneyTap's Bala Parthasarathy on how user behaviour has changed amidst COVID-19, and why it is looking at global markets. 


India’s first woman DCP in Delhi Crime Branch

Monika Bhardwaj

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP at Delhi Crime Branch (Picture credit: Monika Bhardwaj's twitter account)

Monika Bhardwaj, first woman DCP of Delhi Crime Branch, talks what her historic appointment and being an IPS Officer means to her. 


Lovetobag is set to reach Rs 5 Cr in revenue

LovetoBag

Ayushi Kanoi Gupta, Founder of LovetoBag

Premium bags brand Lovetobag concentrated on digital media to continue its business amidst COVID-19 and clocked sales worth Rs 20 lakh.


Fighting gender discrimination innovatively

Breakthrough India

Breakthrough India helps people fight against gender bias and violence using music, multimedia, theatre, and pop culture. 


Inside Kama Ayurveda's success story

vivek sahni

Vivek Sahni, CEO and cofounder, Kama Ayurveda

Delhi-based beauty and skincare brand Kama Ayurveda is well-known for its use of natural ingredients and chemical-free products. 


