Why startups are spending big in IPL 2020; How a startup turned profitable within a year
Inside IPL's sponsorship race
With IPL 2020 a week away, here’s why startups are putting in big sponsorship money when they could extend their cash reserves.
From dropping out of IIT to running a startup
Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder of Amagi Corporation, talks about his journey as an entrepreneur and founding a fast-paced startup.
Turning profitable within a year
Hyderabad-based WhatsApp-integrated merchant ecommerce startup Bikayi turned profitable and raised $2 million funding within a year.
Increasing financial literacy in Bharat
Finstreet is a coaching platform that aims to increase financial literacy through services including online classes and workshops.
Helping hospitals monitor COVID-19 patients
Zealth.ai’s core product CareShare is helping hospitals monitor COVID-19 patients in home isolation and get emergency support.
Sustainable solutions for daily needs
These women entrepreneurs’ startups are providing eco-friendly, sustainable and innovative alternatives for daily items.
A psychiatrist discusses mental health
SocialStory spoke to Dr GP Gururaj to discuss the root causes of suicides in India and the efforts that can be taken to prevent it.
Redefining luxury interior design
Essentia Environments has designed and furnished over 1,000 properties across India and the Middle East in the past two decades.
