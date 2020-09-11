Why startups are spending big in IPL 2020; How a startup turned profitable within a year

By Team YS|11th Sep 2020
With IPL 2020 a week away, here’s why startups are putting in big sponsorship money when they could extend their cash reserves.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Inside IPL's sponsorship race

IPL

With IPL 2020 a week away, here’s why startups are putting in big sponsorship money when they could extend their cash reserves.


From dropping out of IIT to running a startup

Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder, Amagi

Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder of Amagi Corporation, talks about his journey as an entrepreneur and founding a fast-paced startup.


Turning profitable within a year

Bikayi co-founders Sonakshi Nathani & Ashutosh Singla (L-R)

Bikayi co-founders Sonakshi Nathani & Ashutosh Singla (L-R)

Hyderabad-based WhatsApp-integrated merchant ecommerce startup Bikayi turned profitable and raised $2 million funding within a year.


Increasing financial literacy in Bharat

Startup Bharat: Finstreet

Founders of Finstreet

Finstreet is a coaching platform that aims to increase financial literacy through services including online classes and workshops.


Helping hospitals monitor COVID-19 patients

Zealth.ai co-founders

Zealth.ai co-founders Monika Mehta and Dheeraj Mundhra met at an accelerator programme in Singapore earlier this year. Realising their common interest in the Indian healthcare sector, the duo launched the healthtech startup. [Image Credit: Zealth.ai]

Zealth.ai’s core product CareShare is helping hospitals monitor COVID-19 patients in home isolation and get emergency support.


Sustainable solutions for daily needs

eco-freinldy startups

These women entrepreneurs’ startups are providing eco-friendly, sustainable and innovative alternatives for daily items.


A psychiatrist discusses mental health

Dr. GP Gururaj

Dr. GP Gururaj, a consultant psychiatrist.

SocialStory spoke to Dr GP Gururaj to discuss the root causes of suicides in India and the efforts that can be taken to prevent it.


Redefining luxury interior design

Essentia Environments

Essentia Environments has designed and furnished over 1,000 properties across India and the Middle East in the past two decades.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How two college friends built a startup that turned profitable in under a year, raised $2M

Ramarko Sengupta

[YS Learn] How WhiteHat Jr got its first cheque of $1.3M and how it found a $300M exit with BYJU’S

Sindhu Kashyaap

This agritech startup helps people own and manage farms for long-term wealth benefits

Sohini Mitter

[YS Learn] Blowhorn’s journey to onboarding 40,000 drivers in 4 years and ‘Uberising’ logistics

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why startups are spending big in IPL 2020; How a startup turned profitable within a year
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Online fantasy sports' tax payout increased 2.6 times in FY20: IndiaTech

Press Trust of India

Infosys to hire 500 tech employees in Rhode Island, US by 2023

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] English learning app OckyPocky raises $400K seed round led by Lead Angels Network

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] SaaS startup CustomFit.ai raises investment from Java Capital

Apurva P

From idea to implementation: tips from winners of the TiE Women Bangalore 2020 programme

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] Blowhorn’s journey to onboarding 40,000 drivers in 4 years and ‘Uberising’ logistics

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details