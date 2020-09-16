Meet Yiftach Shoolman of Redis Labs; SureMDM helps companies manage their not-so-smart devices

By Team YS|16th Sep 2020
Coding since 14, Redis Labs' Yiftach Shoolman has had an illustrious journey. He is now building a tech unicorn out of Israel.
Yiftach Shoolman on building a tech unicorn

Techie Tuesday: Yiftach Shoolman

Yiftach Shoolman, Co-founder and CTO, Redis' Labs

Coding since 14, Redis Labs' Yiftach Shoolman has had an illustrious journey. He is now building a tech unicorn out of Israel.


Learnings from Netflix CEO’s new book 

How to develop an on-demand video streaming app like Netflix

Netflix Co-founder Reed Hastings in his new book talks about work culture, and how it managed to create a company of high performers.


Managing not-so-smart devices remotely

SureMDM

With over four million deployments across 115 countries, SureMDM is a strong Indian Mobile Device Management solution.


Helping coaching centres go online

Precisely founders

Precisely founders

Precisely went from being an aggregator of internships to a learning management system that helps private coaching go online.


Starting up after a maternity break

Anamika Sengupta

Anamika Sengupta - Co-founder of Almitra Sustainables

Getting fired from her job after maternity leave, Anamika Sengupta decided to launch Almitra Tattva and Almitra Sustainables. 


Upskilling for industry needs

Imarticus Learning

Sonya Hooja, COO and Co-founder, Imarticus Learning

Edtech startup Imarticus Learning provides industry-relevant skilling courses in finance, technology, and analytics.


Meet the ‘Plogman of India’

Plogman of India

An ex-techie and a fitness enthusiast, Ripu Daman Bevli is cleaning up the nation while inspiring others to join him.


Engineers building successful businesses

engineers day

This Engineer’s Day, read how five engineers built businesses that clock crores in revenue and contribute to nation-building.


[Funding alert] Edtech startup Newton School raises $650,000 led by Nexus Venture Partners

Trisha Medhi

‘Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai’: WOW Co-founder

Ramarko Sengupta

How Motilal Oswal is upholding its 33-year- old legacy of wealth creation through its ‘Phygital’ transformation

Siddhesh Raut

David vs. Goliath: Uber, Urban Company and Tinder

Anuj Kapoor
Social media platform ShareChat acquires HPF Films

Trisha Medhi

MobiKwik elevates Chandan Joshi as co-founder and CEO of payments business

Press Trust of India

Apple launches Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4 at Time Flies event

Rashi Varshney

Six cohorts, 30 startups: how Electropreneur Park incubates electronics and smart systems startups

Madanmohan Rao

How Motilal Oswal is upholding its 33-year- old legacy of wealth creation through its ‘Phygital’ transformation

Siddhesh Raut

Unlocking the ‘New Next’ with Shradha Sharma

Team YS

