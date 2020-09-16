Meet Yiftach Shoolman of Redis Labs; SureMDM helps companies manage their not-so-smart devices
Yiftach Shoolman on building a tech unicorn
Coding since 14, Redis Labs' Yiftach Shoolman has had an illustrious journey. He is now building a tech unicorn out of Israel.
Learnings from Netflix CEO’s new book
Netflix Co-founder Reed Hastings in his new book talks about work culture, and how it managed to create a company of high performers.
Managing not-so-smart devices remotely
With over four million deployments across 115 countries, SureMDM is a strong Indian Mobile Device Management solution.
Helping coaching centres go online
Precisely went from being an aggregator of internships to a learning management system that helps private coaching go online.
Starting up after a maternity break
Getting fired from her job after maternity leave, Anamika Sengupta decided to launch Almitra Tattva and Almitra Sustainables.
Upskilling for industry needs
Edtech startup Imarticus Learning provides industry-relevant skilling courses in finance, technology, and analytics.
Meet the ‘Plogman of India’
An ex-techie and a fitness enthusiast, Ripu Daman Bevli is cleaning up the nation while inspiring others to join him.
Engineers building successful businesses
This Engineer’s Day, read how five engineers built businesses that clock crores in revenue and contribute to nation-building.
