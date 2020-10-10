All.ai 2020 Virtual Summit: Deep dive into leveraging AI for population scale challenges

In a rapidly evolving world, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been leading the charge in transforming the future of business and life. In this scenario, India, with its “AI for All'' strategy, and a large pool of technology workforce, is uniquely positioned to leverage AI for revolutionising key sectors like healthcare, smart mobility, education, agriculture, and others, at scale.





The AI and analytics industry in India was estimated to be $415 million annually in revenues in 2019, up from $230 million in 2018, according to a report by Analytics India Magazine. In 2018, The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (NSAI) highlighted the potential of AI in boosting India's annual growth rate by 1.3 percentage points by 2035. Statistics like these show that AI is a key enabler of growth for India’s technology ecosystem.





To explore and deliberate on India's massive potential to develop AI solutions for mankind's greatest problems at population scale, Intel presents the All.ai 2020 Virtual summit from October 12 to 16, 2020. Register here

What to expect

The summit will provide insights into deep technology thinking, advanced research, the application of technology to solve key challenges at population scale, and will provide a peek into the future of the way we are going to live, learn, and work.





With dedicated days focused on youth skilling, healthcare, mobility, and the future of work, this free-for-all summit aims to drive home the point that by leveraging large-scale skilling, applied research, and supportive policy, India has the potential and opportunity to become the global powerhouse for AI solutions for social sectors enabled at population scale.





The event will host two distinct tracks every day. While the youth symposium is focused on students, an advanced track in the afternoon on October 12 and the evenings of October 13 through 15, will focus on academics, researchers, startups, bureaucrats, technocrats, and policy decision-makers. Here’s a look:

Oct 12 |2 PM - 6 PM IST

Population scale AI

This track will explore the nuances of opportunities in creating population scale impact with AI, the inauguration of the Applied AI Research Center and more.





Oct 13| 6 PM - 9 PM IST

Population scale healthcare

The healthcare track will have sessions dedicated to understanding the state of healthcare delivery systems of today, global cutting-edge innovations and developments, criticality of diverse and population scale genomic datasets, and global best practices in building collaborations and population scale datasets.





Oct 14| 6 PM - 9:00 IST

The Advent of Smarter Mobility for the Future

This track will see speakers set the Indian context to solving road accidents and fatalities with AI, opportunities in India to build AI that can be deployed globally, AI-enabled law enforcement, the potential of computer vision in smart mobility, setting up infrastructure in India and more.





Oct 15| 6 PM - 9:30 PM IST

From Policy to Impact

The Policy to Impact track will explore the role of governance in making AI work for the masses, the opportunities and challenges to building national public datasets, the launch of The Impact of AI on the Indian Labor Market report, the relationship between data policies, ethics, security, inclusion and responsible AI etc. This track will also witness the Startup Showcase, where startups in healthcare, mobility, and skilling will present their innovative solutions.

Here’s why you should sign up for the AI Week:

Dedicated days for each track that will deep dive into various aspects from key speakers

Listen to the biggest and brightest minds on India’s power to leverage AI, including industry experts, government leaders, industry experts, policy makers, academicians and more. From Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Ramesh Pokhrihyal to K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian, Intel India’s Country Head Nivruti Rai to Dr Anurag Agrawal, the director of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, and iLabs Capital’s Srini Raju, along with a host of international speakers

Get a deep understanding of global developments in cutting-edge AI research

A ring side view of AI-led drug development of the future and opportunities in AI in healthcare

Know how India can brace itself for future mobility amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Understand the relationship between data policies, ethics, security, and responsible AI

How to attend?

This is a free-for-all event for all days that will cover a wide variety of topics. You can also register for a specific day or days so that you can attend only those sessions that are of interest to you. The summit will take place via a virtual platform that can be accessed via your browser.





If you want to get a deep understanding of the future of AI in India and its potential to revolutionise healthcare, smart mobility, the future of work and more at population scale, don’t miss the all.ai 2020, powered by Intel. To know more and register, click here