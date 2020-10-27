The first fully remote programme of JioGenNext sees 11 innovative startups pitching at its online Demo Day hosted on JioMeet

On October 24, 2020, 11 startups graduated from the 12th Batch of JioGenNext.





With the onset of the global pandemic, JioGenNext launched its first remote mentoring programme for this batch. As part of the accelerator programme, the batch underwent intensive evaluations and discussions with internal stakeholders at RIL/Jio, as well as mentoring from a variety of industry experts covering different aspects of their business.





JioGenNext is the first and only one of its kind “Customer-as-a-Mentor” programme for startups, where founders interact with real customers to receive advice, direction and commercial opportunities. Senior leaders from RIL and Jio such as Sanjay Mashruwala, Ashish Lodha, Arvind Tiwari, Dr. Shailesh Kumar and Ashwin Khasgiwala were instrumental in guiding the startups and enabling internal evaluations for commercial engagements.





The Demo Day was an exclusive, invite-only hour-long event that saw 11 power-packed pitches hosted on JioMeet. The Demo Day was attended by RIL/Jio executives, venture investors and the broader startup ecosystem.





Here’s a quick look at the 11 startups from the 12th Batch of JioGenNext Basecamp who pitched at the Demo Day, and a glimpse into how the larger RIL ecosystem is supporting the startups through strategic mentoring and opening doors for potential partnerships.





AiKaan is a self-serve product to remotely monitor, manage and securely access edge devices and applications such as EVs and surveillance cameras. AiKaan founders got connected to Jio IoT teams, who evaluated their product and provided direction on their product development and product-market fit.





FreightBro enables freight forwarders to make data-driven decisions, predict changes in the market and provide better value to shippers. The FreightBro team is in discussions with the RIL Logistics team for advice and potential fitment.





Gumlet optimises images and videos in real-time for bringing down the cost of bandwidth and CDN for OTT players. Gumlet is carrying out extensive Proof-of-Concepts with Jio Media and Network18 Digital.

Legistify is a full-fledged litigation management system and legal services marketplace for large enterprises and SMBs. Legistify received hands-on guidance from Jio’s legal team on their solution.





Plutomen is a remote assistance product that uses AR over mobile / tablets to empower supervisors to solve on-site engineering problems. Plutomen team is working on a Proof-of-Concept with the Retail and Jio’s network operations team.





Taskmonk tools provide data annotation and labelling for lowering cost and improving quality of data for data science / data engineering teams. Taskmonk is working with Jio’s AI Centre of Excellence, Fynd -an RIL-investee company, and Network18 Digital.





As video streaming grows exponentially in smaller Indian cities and towns, Vadoo solves the problem of latency and rising bandwidth costs by using peer-assisted streaming. Vadoo is interacting with the Jio Media group for their direction and a potential PoC.





Dozee has created a contactless device that tracks sleep patterns, heart, respiration and stress levels. It can also convert any bed into a step-down ICU for remote vitals monitoring and alerts. Dozee is engaged with the Jio Health Hub team, Jio’s IoT group and Reliance Medical Services team. During the course of the accelerator programme, Dozee raised Rs. 12.5 crore from Prime Venture Partners, YourNest and 3One4 Capital.





Patch enables reliable communication between consumer apps and their end-users over video, chat, push notifications and calls using IP in a secure manner. Patch is currently in conversation with various teams at Jio and Retail for a potential Proof-of-Concept.





Uptime can accurately detect and address the root cause of equipment issues real-time through historical data analysis in the process and discrete manufacturing industries. Uptime is in discussions with various RIL teams for a pilot.





Vicara provides gesture recognition and motion detection for devices like TV remotes, interactive displays, game consoles and wearables. Vicara is engaged with Tesseract (an RIL investee company) and Jio’s IoT group.

Call for applications for 13th Batch of JioGenNext Basecamp

JioGenNext is now seeking applications for its 13th cohort. The cohort will focus on solving Indian Enterprise and SMB problems at scale. The application deadline is November 8, 2020 and the cohort is expected to begin in early December 2020.





