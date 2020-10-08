Haryana government allots 140-acre land to Flipkart for fulfilment centre

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has allotted 140 acre land to Flipkart for setting up its largest fulfilment centre in Asia, an official statement said on Wednesday.





The fulfilment centre will have a covered area of 3 million square feet at Patli Hazipur, Manesar in Gurugram district, the statement issued by the Haryana government said.





Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack, and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.





The allotment was approved by the Executive Empowered Committee of HSIIDC in its meeting held in Chandigarh on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister- cum- Chairman HSIIDC, Rajesh Khullar.





In view of the increasing demand of warehousing from ecommerce companies, HSIIDC has set up a warehousing hub over an area of 285 acre at Patli Hazipur.





He further said the land has been allotted at bare shell cost of Rs 3.09 crore per acre and all infrastructure facilities shall be laid by Flipkart.

This project shall give impetus to further investments in the region and shall be a prestigious project for Haryana, Khullar said.

Flipkart will be setting up a logistics park in the said land parcel over the next three to five years, which has a potential of a total built up area of five million square feet and shall be developed in two to three phases. The first phase of the project shall be operational by 2022, the statement quoting a representative of Flipkart, said.





The sustainable development of the park is expected to cost more than Rs 3,500 crore in capital investment and shall create more than 12,000 jobs in Haryana over these years and boost the infrastructure for the sellers, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs from the state and the region, as per the statement.

Flipkart shall be engaging closely with the sellers, MSMEs, and 'kiranas' in the state to onboard them and provide market opportunity. Knight Frank were the advisors to Flipkart for this project, it said.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart, said: Flipkart's focussed investments in its supply chain have been pivotal to path-breaking and customer experience offerings that have helped build trust in ecommerce.





"Today, we have one of the strongest and resilient supply chain networks in the country, making over 40 million deliveries every month and employing more than 1,20,000 people across the country in the supply chain. We will continue to strengthen this infrastructure and create market opportunities for lakhs of sellers and MSMEs from the state while creating new livelihood opportunities and jobs," he said.





Flipkart already has 12 supply chain assets in Haryana, including supply chain infrastructure for large appliances, non-large (including mobiles, apparel), grocery and furniture. The company employs more than 10,000 people in Haryana across its supply chain.