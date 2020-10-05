Flipkart, Paytm partner ahead of The Big Billion Days sale; to democratise digital payments for all

By Thimmaya Poojary|5th Oct 2020
Through this partnership, Flipkart and Paytm are expecting to boost both digital payments and ecommerce shopping in the forthcoming festive season.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a curious development, Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with fintech unicorn Paytm ahead of its The Big Billion Days sale. Under this partnership, Flipkart shoppers will be able to pay through Paytm’s digital payment channels.


The development comes even as the Flipkart Group has its own digital payment platform – PhonePe. According to the Indian ecommerce giant, this partnership is well-aligned with Flipkart's preparation ahead of the upcoming festival, where it expects a huge surge in orders across the country.

paytm

Paytm App

ALSO READ

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale begins from October 16
Commenting on the partnership, Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, “Our partnership with Paytm showcases our commitment to make digital payment solutions customer-centric and inclusive, democratising digital payments for all. This festive season, millions of Paytm users across the country will have access to their wallets and UPI on Flipkart.”

On the other hand, Madhur Deora, President - Paytm, said, "It is great to see two technology companies collaborating to offer seamless shopping and payment experience. Flipkart has championed ecommerce in India, and together we aim to replace cash on delivery with digital payments via Paytm Wallet and Paytm Bank account.”

In a statement, Flipkart said that the Digital India mission requires the collective responsibility of homegrown players to build interconnected business ecosystems. It further stated that the addition of Paytm’s Wallet and Paytm UPI offers a seamless one-click checkout experience to Flipkart shoppers during their purchase on the ecommerce app.

According to the latest data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the total number of digital transactions in India that are processed via any electronic mode — be it UPI, IMPS, debit and credit cards, etc. — is expected to reach a daily average of 1.5 billion in the next five years.


Consequently, the net value of digital payments in India will also increase from its current value of Rs 5 trillion to Rs 15 trillion by 2025.


“Partnerships such as this will further boost the uptake of digital transactions as India continues to stay indoors and maintain social distancing,” the ecommerce company said.

Edited by Suman Singh

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘The bigger the crisis, sometimes the bolder the changes that are needed’ — 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Acculi Labs raises Rs 5 Cr in seed round

Trisha Medhi

Bias-free algorithm is essential for trustworthy artificial intelligence

Vedang Vatsa

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Unnati raises $1.7M in Pre-Series A from NABVENTURES

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
For an AppNirbhar Bharat, YourStory recommends Bharat AppStore, Indian mobile phone software ecosystem
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm First Games unveils Rs 10 Cr fund for gaming studios that will promote Indian culture

Sohini Mitter

RAISE 2020: Responsible artificial intelligence for social empowerment

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bias-free algorithm is essential for trustworthy artificial intelligence

Vedang Vatsa

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Unnati raises $1.7M in Pre-Series A from NABVENTURES

Vishal Krishna

Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to participate in Amazon India's Great Indian Festival sale

Press Trust of India

London transport authority does not renew Ola licence; ride-hailing firm to appeal decision

Debolina Biswas