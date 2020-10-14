Learn all about building an innovation ecosystem in India at TechSparks 2020
Building an innovation ecosystem for Bharat
Indian-American VC Gururaj Deshpande will discuss how entrepreneurs can tap into tech to solve local problems at TechSparks 2020.
MyGov CEO on building a govt startup
In an all-virtual TechSparks 2020 session, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh will deep dive into how the platform is enabling good governance.
How Mirrorsize tailored itself amid COVID-19
Mirrorsize’s patent-pending technology uses AI, image processing, and data analytics to create bespoke outfits for customers.
Bridging the skill gap in healthcare
Healthcare-focused edtech startup Medvarsity offers 140 courses for doctors, nurses, and general management personnel.
Virender Bisht's tech journey
Niyo Solutions Co-founder Virender Bisht started his career at TCS and was part of the mobile app development team at MakeMyTrip.
Inside Flipkart's supply chain for Big Billion Days
As Flipkart gears up for Big Billion Days sale, many women working in its supply chain are ensuring smooth shipment and delivery.
Providing livelihoods through clean energy
Powering Livelihoods aims to boost India’s rural economy by providing technical and financial support to clean energy solutions.
Inside Punjab National Bank's COVID-19 relief
Punjab National Bank launched a few initiatives to ensure business continuity for MSMEs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
