Learn all about building an innovation ecosystem in India at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|14th Oct 2020
Indian-American VC Gururaj Deshpande will discuss how entrepreneurs can tap into tech to solve local problems at TechSparks 2020.
Building an innovation ecosystem for Bharat

Gururaj Deshpande, TechSparks

Indian-American VC Gururaj Deshpande will discuss how entrepreneurs can tap into tech to solve local problems at TechSparks 2020.


MyGov CEO on building a govt startup

Abhishek Singh

Abhishek Singh, MyGov

In an all-virtual TechSparks 2020 session, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh will deep dive into how the platform is enabling good governance.


How Mirrorsize tailored itself amid COVID-19

Mirrorsize

Mirrosize's founder Arup Chakraborty (second from left) with his team in Delhi

Mirrorsize’s patent-pending technology uses AI, image processing, and data analytics to create bespoke outfits for customers.


Bridging the skill gap in healthcare

Medvarsity

The team at Medvarsity

Healthcare-focused edtech startup Medvarsity offers 140 courses for doctors, nurses, and general management personnel.


Virender Bisht's tech journey

Techie Tuesday - Virender Bisht

Virender Bisht, CTO and Co-founder, Niyo Solutions

Niyo Solutions Co-founder Virender Bisht started his career at TCS and was part of the mobile app development team at MakeMyTrip.


Inside Flipkart's supply chain for Big Billion Days

Flipkart women

As Flipkart gears up for Big Billion Days sale, many women working in its supply chain are ensuring smooth shipment and delivery.


Providing livelihoods through clean energy

Solar Charkha

Making fabrics with the 'Solar Charkha'

Powering Livelihoods aims to boost India’s rural economy by providing technical and financial support to clean energy solutions.


Inside Punjab National Bank's COVID-19 relief

pnb

Punjab National Bank launched a few initiatives to ensure business continuity for MSMEs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.


Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

