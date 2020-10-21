How to raise capital in these unprecedented times? Find out at TechSparks 2020
- +0
- +0
How to win investors amidst a crisis
Ritu Verma of Ankur Capital will throw light on presenting consumer traction to investors, raising funding, and more.
Leveraging AI to solve road safety
This startup uses AI and computer vision for informatics and video analytics to monitor roadways and highways.
The techie who introduced digital maps to India
In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Rashmi Verma, who built the first-of-its-kind digital map database of India.
Making informed stock market decisions
Market Pulse provides tools, knowledge, and real-time information to help investors make sustainable profits in the stock market.
Will Gaganyaan miss its deadline?
Manned spaceflight Gaganyaan, initially scheduled for August 2022, is likely to be delayed amidst the COVID-19 situation.
Tech-driven learning for government schools
Meet Ashwini Doddalingappanavar, a changemaker driving tech-driven education in government schools in Karnataka.
NGOs providing education, food amid COVID-19
To curb hunger, lack of education, and child labour amid COVID-19, NGOs are ensuring poor children are well-fed and educated.
SMBs should pivot to cloud-based solutions
Zoho Corp Co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey describes opportunities and challenges for the uptake of cloud solutions.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome
- +0
- +0