How to raise capital in these unprecedented times? Find out at TechSparks 2020

Ritu Verma of Ankur Capital will throw light on presenting consumer traction to investors, raising funding, and more.





This startup uses AI and computer vision for informatics and video analytics to monitor roadways and highways.





Rashmi Verma, Co-founder and Executive Director, MapMyIndia

In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Rashmi Verma, who built the first-of-its-kind digital map database of India.





Market Pulse founders: Amit Dhakad (left) and Hiral Jain

Market Pulse provides tools, knowledge, and real-time information to help investors make sustainable profits in the stock market.





Representational image [Image credit: Shutterstock]

Manned spaceflight Gaganyaan, initially scheduled for August 2022, is likely to be delayed amidst the COVID-19 situation.





Meet Ashwini Doddalingappanavar, a changemaker driving tech-driven education in government schools in Karnataka.





Children taking classes through the 'Main Bhi Hoon Shikshak' initiative, in their own smaller circles

To curb hunger, lack of education, and child labour amid COVID-19, NGOs are ensuring poor children are well-fed and educated.





Shailesh Kumar Davey, Vice President, ManageEngine

Zoho Corp Co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey describes opportunities and challenges for the uptake of cloud solutions.





