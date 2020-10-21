How to raise capital in these unprecedented times? Find out at TechSparks 2020

By Team YS|21st Oct 2020
Ritu Verma of Ankur Capital will throw light on presenting consumer traction to investors, raising funding, and more.
How to win investors amidst a crisis

Ritu Verma

Ritu Verma of Ankur Capital will throw light on presenting consumer traction to investors, raising funding, and more.


Leveraging AI to solve road safety

Nayan tech founders

This startup uses AI and computer vision for informatics and video analytics to monitor roadways and highways.


The techie who introduced digital maps to India

Techie Tuesday - Rashmi Verma

Rashmi Verma, Co-founder and Executive Director, MapMyIndia

In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Rashmi Verma, who built the first-of-its-kind digital map database of India. 


Making informed stock market decisions 

Market Pulse founders

Market Pulse founders: Amit Dhakad (left) and Hiral Jain

Market Pulse provides tools, knowledge, and real-time information to help investors make sustainable profits in the stock market. 


Will Gaganyaan miss its deadline?

spacetech thumb image

Representational image [Image credit: Shutterstock]

Manned spaceflight Gaganyaan, initially scheduled for August 2022, is likely to be delayed amidst the COVID-19 situation. 


Tech-driven learning for government schools 

Ashwini

Meet Ashwini Doddalingappanavar, a changemaker driving tech-driven education in government schools in Karnataka.


NGOs providing education, food amid COVID-19 

Main Bhi Hoon Shikshak

Children taking classes through the 'Main Bhi Hoon Shikshak' initiative, in their own smaller circles

To curb hunger, lack of education, and child labour amid COVID-19, NGOs are ensuring poor children are well-fed and educated. 


SMBs should pivot to cloud-based solutions

zoho corp

Shailesh Kumar Davey, Vice President, ManageEngine

Zoho Corp Co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey describes opportunities and challenges for the uptake of cloud solutions.


