Satyan Gajwani on steering India's largest consumer internet company Times Internet

By Team YS|9th Oct 2020
Satyan Gajwani on building the largest consumer internet company in India, learnings and experiences and what the future holds.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Satyan Gajwani on steering Times Internet

Satyan Gajwani

Satyan Gajwani on building the largest consumer internet company in India, learnings and experiences and what the future holds.


The crisis of internet safety for women

Cybersecurity

The internet promises multiple opportunities. But what was supposed to be a great equaliser has deepened gender-based inequities.


Baazi Games is on a ‘X to 10X’ growth mission

Baazi Games

Baazi Games owns PokerBaazi and RummyBaazi, two of the top real money gaming platforms in India

Homegrown Baazi Games runs PokerBaazi, RummyBaazi and BalleBaazi, and is one of the pioneers of real money gaming in India.


Using ML to detect autism spectrum disorder

CogniAble thumb

Gurugram-based startup CogniAble provides two solutions: early automated screening for autism and digital therapy management.


SaaS startup Whatfix is solving digital adoption 

Whatfix

Team Whatfix

Sequoia-backed Whatfix works as an interactive guidance platform, helping Fortune 500 companies increase employee productivity.


TechSparks 2020 for aspiring entrepreneurs

TechSparks2020, aspiring entrepreneur

Image: YS Design Team

At TechSparks 2020, budding entrepreneurs will be able to pitch to investors, corporate leaders, and industry mentors, and more.


Engaging students in fun learning at home

Khan Academy learnstorm

Learnstorm at R.N. Poddar School, Mumbai

Through the LearnStorm initiative, Khan Academy is engaging teachers and students in fun learning and healthy group competitions.


San Frissco's journey to becoming a national brand

San Frissco

Kuldeep Singh

Based in Agra, Kuldeep Singh built the Rs 25 crore turnover footwear brand San Frissco entirely on an omnichannel strategy.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

TCS launches 10 cyber threat management centres

Press Trust of India

From earning Rs 6000 a month to building a multi-crore footwear business on Flipkart, an Agra-based online seller’s phenomenal story

Team YS

Amazon launches India’s largest specialised fulfilment centre, aims for 20,000 deliveries a day this festive season

Sindhu Kashyaap

Definitive guide to building a lasting work culture

Pritesh Mittal
Daily Capsule
Satyan Gajwani on steering India's largest consumer internet company Times Internet
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

PM Modi invites Canadian businesses to invest in education, agriculture, manufacturing sectors

Press Trust of India

TCS launches 10 cyber threat management centres

Press Trust of India

Snapdeal to kick off festive sale from Oct 16

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Legaltech startup MikeLegal raises seed round from SOSV, Artesian

Sujata Sangwan

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY21: RBI

Press Trust of India

Government to soon launch one-stop-shop for agri data: Agri Min official

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details