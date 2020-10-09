Satyan Gajwani on steering India's largest consumer internet company Times Internet
Satyan Gajwani on steering Times Internet
Satyan Gajwani on building the largest consumer internet company in India, learnings and experiences and what the future holds.
The crisis of internet safety for women
The internet promises multiple opportunities. But what was supposed to be a great equaliser has deepened gender-based inequities.
Baazi Games is on a ‘X to 10X’ growth mission
Homegrown Baazi Games runs PokerBaazi, RummyBaazi and BalleBaazi, and is one of the pioneers of real money gaming in India.
Using ML to detect autism spectrum disorder
Gurugram-based startup CogniAble provides two solutions: early automated screening for autism and digital therapy management.
SaaS startup Whatfix is solving digital adoption
Sequoia-backed Whatfix works as an interactive guidance platform, helping Fortune 500 companies increase employee productivity.
TechSparks 2020 for aspiring entrepreneurs
At TechSparks 2020, budding entrepreneurs will be able to pitch to investors, corporate leaders, and industry mentors, and more.
Engaging students in fun learning at home
Through the LearnStorm initiative, Khan Academy is engaging teachers and students in fun learning and healthy group competitions.
San Frissco's journey to becoming a national brand
Based in Agra, Kuldeep Singh built the Rs 25 crore turnover footwear brand San Frissco entirely on an omnichannel strategy.
