How this founder birthed a new idea to keep his medical device startup afloat amidst COVID-19

By Dipti Nair|12th Oct 2020
Subhag HealthTech that was set to take off in India this year with its low-cost, home-based infertility treatment solution, temporarily shifted gears and started manufacturing copper face masks.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The COVID-19 tsunami has caused many ships to sink. But the beauty of a bootstrapped, revenue-generating startup boat is that it can quickly steer and ride the wave.


When Vikram Rajput, Founder of medical device startup Subhag HealthTech, felt the rising tide threaten to drown his fledgeling startup, he did what all hustle-happy founders do. He pivoted.

The startup that was set to take off in India this year with its low-cost, home-based IUI (Intrauterine insemination) treatment solution, temporarily shifted gears and started manufacturing face masks — the frontline defence against the dreaded virus.

But it is no ordinary face mask. The copper-infused face mask, named VSafe, is one step ahead in its protection promise as copper is considered a naturally antimicrobial material and is believed to be more resistant to the coronavirus.

Subhag

 Co-founder and CTO JI Kwang Jeong wearing VSafe.

ALSO READ

This startup is helping Tier-II, III cities in online purchase of used two-wheelers amidst COVID-19

“We had started offering our IUI solution in Bangalore since last year through trained nurses because the concept of self-administration is still new in India,” says Vikram, over a long-distance call from Berlin where he is based.


Early this year, following the lockdown, that process had to be halted. “We are a bootstrapped company. It was important for us not to let the revenues dry out,” he explains.

The copper masks not only kept the cash register ringing but also helped the startup build and establish a trusted distribution network that is coming in handy now in distributing their IUI device VConceive.

“We have tied up with four distributors for VConceive as of now,” shares Vikram. As for VSafe, besides selling in India, the masks have been exported to ICICI Bank in London, Dubai, and Singapore.


Both the products — VConceive and VSafe — have been included in Amazon Launchpad and will soon reach the US as well.

ALSO READ

The making of IndiaMart from Rs 40,000 to Rs 474 crore IPO

Lean business process

“I am proud to say that we have developed a medical device on a shoestring budget,” says Vikram. He adds that the startup has been modest in terms of its operations too, something many others are waking up to now in the pandemic.


“We have been working like this for a long, long time. We employ cost-cutting measures wherever possible,” he adds.

From renting labs to running a virtual office and work-from-home for his team — all these measures taken in pre-COVID-19 times have helped the company not only stay afloat now but also dream of growing.

“Our unit economics looks good. The cost of making the IUI device is Rs 800 and it is being sold on Amazon at Rs 4,000. It is a win-win both for us as well as the customers, considering IUI is much cheaper than an IVF,” claims Vikram.


Since they formally launched in February this year, Vikram claims their month-on-month revenue has increased by 200 percent. “Last month, we sold 600 units of VConceive. The plan is to sell 5,000 units in a month.”


He believes that since the startup has been able to put in place a trusted distribution network in five states, it will be able to achieve the target. His math adds up to a revenue forecast of Rs 20-Rs 25 crore in the next year.

Subhag

Co-founder and CEO of Subhag Vikram Rajput.

ALSO READ

Ratan Tata inspires 27-year-old assistant to start his own startup course to help aspiring entrepreneurs

Fertile ground

Assisted reproductive technologies are becoming popular the world over. It is estimated that the global fertility services market size will reach $36 billion with a CAGR of 8.5 percent by 2023 (Market Research Future report).


In India, “infertility affects about 10 to 14 percent of the population, with higher rates in urban areas where one out of six couples is impacted,” according to data from the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction.


Subhag

ALSO READ

Meet Danish Sait, the man winning over COVID-19 lockdown with his wit
The startup Subhag was conceived by Vikram following his personal pain points suffered at each stage when he and his wife were planning a baby.

Despite a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, the infertility treatment market, according to Vikram, “is ridden with unfair care provider dominance, lack of transparency to patients, the tediousness of the treatment delivery, and extremely high costs making the treatment unaffordable to a vast majority of the target population”.


Subhag aims to bring all infertility treatment-related services on a single platform — online consultation with doctors, tests done at customer’s convenience, perform IUI at home, receive recommendations to best infertility centres, and make the whole journey more credible and efficient.

“Some of the customer testimonials speak of the intensity and impact of the product. It also lowers the stress levels in couples, who are already anxious about going through an IVF,” says Vikram.

Claiming a success rate of 20 percent per cycle for the first three tries, Vikram says IUI is in no way an alternative to IVF treatment. However, it certainly helps couples who may otherwise have no other option but to go with the costlier IVF treatment.

Subhag

ALSO READ

The inside story: why Viru of Dailyhunt got Umang Bedi to be his co-founder so late in the business journey

The startup came up with two products after three years of R&D -- home insemination kit VConceive and sperm washing device Androwash.

Vikram and his Korean-German Co-founder and CTO JI Kwang Jeong are based in Berlin and ready to raise VC money “now that we have proven the product-market fit and are looking at scaling the business”.

In the US and Europe, a number of startups providing everything from hardware to mobile tracking apps are playing in the infertility treatment space that is ripe for the picking. Fertility.com and The Stork OTC are some of the global startups that Subhag is competing against.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Kolkata’s Chowman launched two new restaurants and a cloud kitchen amidst the pandemic

Debolina Biswas

With B2B clients like Cars24 and Zoomcar, this on-demand driver service startup is targeting Rs 204 Cr revenue in 3 years

Debolina Biswas

‘Risk management is not an idea, it is a culture’ - 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

How can EdTech become more education-centred?

Mohammed Zeeshan
Daily Capsule
From the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship to building a multinational edtech startup: what's in store at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Wow! Momo raises Rs 45 Cr debt from Anicut Capital

Thimmaya Poojary

These 4 small businesses are growing strong, thanks to the love customers have shown online

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Gourmet Garden raises pre-series A from Incubate Fund India, Whiteboard Capital

Thimmaya Poojary

Defining the future of mobility and its economic, environmental, and social implications with Bhavish Aggarwal at TechSparks 2020

Aparajita Saxena

[Funding alert] Walmart and Flipkart Group make additional investment in agritech startup Ninjacart

Thimmaya Poojary

Looking to build world-class online gaming solutions? Find out how at the AWS GameTech Forum

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

17

Oct

Eximius 2020

IIM Bangalore

View Details