Looking to build world-class online gaming solutions? Find out how at the AWS GameTech Forum

Online gaming has emerged as one of the fastest growing technology sectors in India in the last few years. By 2021, the segment is estimated to be worth $1.1 billion, according to a Google-KPMG report. By then, India is expected to have more than 628 million gamers.





One of the reasons for this unprecedented growth is the fact that India is one of the largest potential markets for online gaming. Over 75 percent of its population is under the age of 45. The other factor is the increased internet access among the Indian population. By 2023, it is estimated that India will have between 650-700 million internet users, according to McKinsey. Combined with the increasing number of smartphone users in the country, and advancements in delivering low latency and high-performance games to mobile users, the industry is poised to grow even more.





The last few years have seen the emergence of several startups working in the game development space. In fact, by the end of 2019, there were 275 online game development companies in India. With many new entrants, the gaming sector, which has already attracted over $350 million in investments between 2014 and the first few months of 2020, will continue on its growth journey.





Amidst the pandemic, online gaming is perhaps one of the few sectors that is doing well as the lockdown and related restrictions meant that people had more time on their hands and turned to online gaming for entertainment.

What is the GameTech forum all about?

Given these factors, this is the right time for startups in this space to up their game. To facilitate this, YourStory, in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS), is hosting the GameTech Forum, a space to showcase, ideate and celebrate the innovation that is creating world-class online gaming solutions.





The online event, to be held on November 5, will bring together startups, scaled-up companies, investors, technology leaders and innovators to discuss, debate and develop ideas & engagements that build and shape the gaming innovation and entrepreneurial narrative in India.

Why should you be interested?

The forum will provide comprehensive coverage on a wide range of topics that cover every aspect of the online gaming industry. From revealing ‘What Investors Look for When Investing in Games Startups’, to more technical discussions on ‘Why Build Your Game in the Cloud? and ‘How to Make your Game Scalable?’ to discussions on the ‘Evolution of the Games Industry’, ‘How to Build Games that Delight Players’, ‘How to Build a Scalable Game Company on AWS’ and ‘How to Deliver Ultra-low Latency Cloud Game Streaming over 5G Networks.’





The forum will also have AWS leaders and experts sharing best practices on ‘How to Choose the Best Suited Game Server Hosting Solution’, ‘How to Migrate Game Server Infrastructure to the Cloud’ and ‘How to Make Faster, Smarter Decisions with AWS Serverless Data Analytics’.

What are the takeaways?

- Presentations and Q&A with AWS games customers: Join customer-led sessions to hear how developers at successful gaming startups design and build games that their players love.





- Discussions with games investors: know what investors look for when investing in games companies





- Under-the-hood of fan-favourite games: Dive into the architecture behind some of the successful games





- Demos from AWS experts: Get to know about various AWS GameTech services and get to interact with AWS Solution Architects.

Who should attend?

- CXOs, designers, product and technical leaders of games, sports and e-Sports startups

- Game and app developers

- Indie game developers

- Mobile gaming platforms





