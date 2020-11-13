How Indian app makers can build an ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’; Why startups need to focus on IP
How Indian app makers can build ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’
At TechSparks 2020, experts discussed how Indian app ecosystem can build digital products to also build solutions for the world.
What intellectual property means for startups
Experts discuss the various contours of IP and what it means for startups and small businesses at TechSparks 2020.
What the future of work could look like
With 99 percent of its employees working from home, Infosys HR Head Krish Shankar talks about the future of work for IT companies.
Helping edtech players in small towns grow
TesMUS provides high-quality white-labelled teaching content to institutes and educators, and enhance their brand value.
A startup offering on-demand ambulance services
Medulance Healthcare provides on-demand ambulance services where users can book ambulance using its mobile app for emergencies.
Why Priya Mohan chose to become a VC
Priya Mohan, Startup Sensei at VC firm Venture Highway, talks about why she chose to become a VC and her investing experience.
4 homegrown women-led apparel brands for Diwali
For the festive season, here are four homegrown apparel brands that tell stories of culture and empower indigenous weavers.
The story of noodle brand Tops
GD Foods’ Tops was started in 1984 as a noodle brand. Here’s how the processed food brand became a Rs 300 crore turnover company.
Imparting menstrual hygiene to rural women
Sakriya was started by former air hostess Anitha Rao to create more awareness about menstruation and remove the taboos around it.
