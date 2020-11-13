How Indian app makers can build an ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’; Why startups need to focus on IP

By Team YS|13th Nov 2020
At TechSparks 2020, experts discussed how Indian app ecosystem can build digital products to also build solutions for the world.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

How Indian app makers can build ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’

TechSparks 2020

At TechSparks 2020, experts discussed how Indian app ecosystem can build digital products to also build solutions for the world.


What intellectual property means for startups

ip panel

Experts discuss the various contours of IP and what it means for startups and small businesses at TechSparks 2020.


What the future of work could look like

Infosys

Kris Shankar

With 99 percent of its employees working from home, Infosys HR Head Krish Shankar talks about the future of work for IT companies.


Helping edtech players in small towns grow

Tesmus

Founders Atul and Sourabh

TesMUS provides high-quality white-labelled teaching content to institutes and educators, and enhance their brand value.


A startup offering on-demand ambulance services

Medulance, founders

Medulance Healthcare provides on-demand ambulance services where users can book ambulance using its mobile app for emergencies.


Why Priya Mohan chose to become a VC

Priya Mohan

Priya Mohan, Startup Sensei, Venture Highway.

Priya Mohan, Startup Sensei at VC firm Venture Highway, talks about why she chose to become a VC and her investing experience.


4 homegrown women-led apparel brands for Diwali

women startups ethnic

For the festive season, here are four homegrown apparel brands that tell stories of culture and empower indigenous weavers.


The story of noodle brand Tops

Tops

Nitin Seth, Vice Chairman and BM Seth, Founder, Tops

GD Foods’ Tops was started in 1984 as a noodle brand. Here’s how the processed food brand became a Rs 300 crore turnover company.


Imparting menstrual hygiene to rural women

Anitha Rao - session with blr police

A session on 'Personal Grooming' with the Bengaluru City Police

Sakriya was started by former air hostess Anitha Rao to create more awareness about menstruation and remove the taboos around it.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Motilal Oswal continues to garner the trust of lakhs of investors with its extensive research capabilities since 1987

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

[TechSparks 2020] How Indian entrepreneurs can build startups to change the world

Ramarko Sengupta

How the Audi A6 redefines benchmarks for the business class

Team YS
Daily Capsule
How Indian app makers can build an ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’; Why startups need to focus on IP
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This festive season, HP wants you to celebrate a 'DilWali' Diwali

Team YS

Ridhma Dhar gives a 10-step guide to IP success at TechSparks 2020

Thimmaya Poojary

[TechSparks 2020] How Indian entrepreneurs can build startups to change the world

Ramarko Sengupta

[Funding alert] SaaS startup inFeedo raises $3.2M led by Bling Capital

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Let's Recycle's Nepra raises $18 M Series C round led by Aavishkaar and Circulate Capital

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] Inspired by Dunzo, Bhubaneswar-based Mo BBSR is looking to disrupt the hyperlocal delivery segment

Shreya Ganguly

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Nov

Local Startups Meet (LSM)

Airmeet (Virtual Events Platform)

View Details