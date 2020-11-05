[Funding alert] Stones2milestones raises Rs 19 Cr bridge funding led by Unreasonable Capital

By Press Trust of India|5th Nov 2020
This is Unreasonable Capital's first investment in India and has previously invested in other emerging market economies such as Nigeria and Brazil.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gurugram-based education technology firm Stones2milestones, which owns and operates Freadom, on Wednesday said it has raised around Rs 19 crore in a bridge funding round led by existing investor Unreasonable Capital and its limited partner, Goldhrish Foundation.

This is Unreasonable Capital's first investment in India, and has previously invested in other emerging market economies such as Nigeria and Brazil.

An investment banker from Singapore along with a few marquee lawyers led the angel investment share in this round along with three angel platforms -- AngelList US syndicate, LetsVenture and Faad Network, the company said.


Founded by Kavish Gadia and Nikhil Saraf in 2008, Stones2Milestones has so far raised $650,000 (approx Rs 4.5 crore) in total according to the website of Unreasonable Group.

Money


ALSO READ

[Funding alert] EV services startup CHARGE+ZONE raises $3M in pre-Series A round led by Venture Catalysts


Freadom is a comprehensive learning platform for children aged 3-10 to strengthen their English reading, speaking, and conversation skills.

"English is a second language and this segment is growing fast. We are now scaling our solution fast to reach 10 million within the next 12-18 months," said Kavish Gadia, Co-founder, Stones2milestones.

"With a product that's working for 2,00,000 plus users, a profitable business model and a mission-aligned passionate leadership team, this round of capital is well-timed for fueling growth," Gadia added.


Several other institutions participated in the Stones2milestones' past financing rounds, including Menterra Ventures, Caspian Impact, GodSpeed Ventures, and Astir Ventures.


"The company is at annualised revenue of $1.5 million (about Rs 11 crore) and expects ARR (annual recurring revenue) to cross $7.5 million (around Rs 56 crore) by March 2021. Based on the last six months of 100 percent month-on-month revenue growth, the company is on track to hit this target without even a Series A close," Stones2milestones said.


The company has also initiated the process to raise $5-8 million and two of its current investors have confirmed participation in the round, it said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Electric now has a Mercedes

Jerlin Justus

Innovate or perish – how companies must harness these six strategic technologies

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] AI-based recruitment platform TurboHire raises seed funding of $1M

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Eggoz raises $1.5M from Avaana Capital and Rebright Partners

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Top takeaways from Sequoia's Shailendra Singh's talk at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How organisations can empower their workforce to stay connected in the future

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] AI-based recruitment platform TurboHire raises seed funding of $1M

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Grocery tech startup Gully Network raises $1.2M pre-Series A round led by Venture Catalysts

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] AR/VR hardware startup AjnaLens raises $1M from MHD group, others

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Edtech company Udacity raises $75M in debt from Hercules Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Mapmygenome launches COVID testing lab at GMR Hyderabad International Airport

Trisha Medhi