Over 70,000 Indian exporters gear up for Black Friday, Cyber Monday sale through Amazon

By Press Trust of India|25th Nov 2020
Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and enjoy a range of products, including gifting options like STEM toys, fashion jewellery, teas and beverages, beauty products, and leather journals and bags by exporters from across India.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce major Amazon on Tuesday said more than 70,000 Indian exporters who are part of its 'Global Selling' programme are gearing up to showcase millions of 'Made in India' products during its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on Amazon.com.

On Black Friday last year, Indian exporters had seen a 76 percent year-on-year growth in the total units sold and on Cyber Monday, they witnessed 55 percent year-on-year growth in total units sold, a statement said.

"The exporters are launching thousands of new products on Amazon's global websites for the upcoming holiday season," it added.


The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts on November 26 and ends on November 30 this year.

"Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and enjoy a range of products, including gifting options like STEM toys, fashion jewellery, teas and beverages, beauty products, leather journals and bags by exporters from across India," the statement said.
Amazon,Black Friday

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

CCI gives green signal to Reliance Retail-Future Group deal; ecommerce giant Amazon opposes

Special promotions before holiday season

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season in the US with large-scale shopping from customers for gifts for friends and family.


Black Friday is celebrated a day after Thanksgiving with retailers wooing potential shoppers with special deals and discounts.


Online retailers had started offering special promotions on the Monday that followed Thanksgiving weekend (similar to Black Friday sale by brick-and-mortar stores), hence the name Cyber Monday.

'Made in India' products across categories like health and hygiene, nutritional supplements, and home essentials have heightened demand from customers in markets like the US, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Japan, Australia, amongst others, this year.

Amazon said it worked with Indian exporters to help them identify key holiday shopping trends to bring in relevant product assortment, supports them with logistics solutions to get their inventory ready, and guides them to market their products through a range of deals and advertising options.


Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) is an important time of the year for Indian MSMEs on Amazon Global Selling as it marks the beginning of the global holiday season, Amazon India Director - Global Trade Abhijit Kamra said.

"Coming right after the festive season in India, it has traditionally been a key growth period for our selling partners. With more and more people relying on ecommerce for products globally, we believe that the 2020 BFCM sale period will help accelerate the exports business for our sellers," Abhijit said.

Exports would continue to play a critical role in the revival and growth of Indian economy and ecommerce exports help lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to build and scale their exports business, he added.


"Through Amazon Global Selling, we will continue to make exports easy and accessible for MSMEs across India and contribute to the government's vision of boosting exports."


Some of the globally popular Indian brands from Amazon Global Selling who would be offering their unique products and creations this holiday season include Jackinthebox Toys, jewellery brands like Aheli and Jewel Zone, and SVA Organics.


The company had launched Amazon Global Selling programme in 2015 with about 100 exporters.


It has now scaled to more than 70,000 Indian exporters who sell products to customers worldwide through 15 international websites in countries such as the US, the UK, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.


The programme has already crossed the $2 billion-mark in cumulative exports. In January this year, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this unicorn founder uses war tactics to stay ahead of competition

Ramarko Sengupta

Twitter-like 'Swadeshi social network' Tooter launches; PM Modi, Virat Kohli, other celebs join

Sohini Mitter

Sequoia Capital India announces fourth cohort of 17 early-stage startups under Surge programme

Sindhu Kashyaap

‘If data is the new oil, machine learning is the refinery’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao
Daily Capsule
How Shopmatic grew during COVID-19; Inside Telangana's tech startup ecosystem
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google holds talks to acquire ShareChat, says report

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Insuretech startup Ensuredit raises Rs2.5 Cr led by Venture Catalysts

Apurva P

Twitter to bring back 'blue tick' in early 2021

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts leads a 2Cr investment in trading platform AlgoBulls

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] App-based bus service provider Cityflo raises Rs 57 Cr led by Lightbox

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Health supplement startup Power Gummies raises undisclosed amount from Agility, DSG, Vcats

Trisha Medhi

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter