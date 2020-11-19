Find out what's brewing in the SaaS pot in Coimbatore

Kovai.co wants to build a world-class SaaS startup from Coimbatore, and in the process, turn the Tier II city into a global SaaS hub.





Kuvera.in's Gaurav Rastogi spoke about the behaviour change that has happened and will happen when it comes to equity investing.





MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra, an active investor in startups, believes the future of India’s startup economy is “super bright.”





Edtech startup upGrad has on-boarded over 35,000 paid learners and impacted more than half-a-million individuals globally.





At TechSparks 2020, experts said startups and corporates are finding greater synergies to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.





Clever Tap's Anand Jain said all departments must tap data to retain customers in a world where real-time segmenting is the norm.





Hiren Shah, Founder and Chairman, Vertoz, and Logesh Velusamy, Founder and CEO, Effitrac, explain how to build digital tools for SMBs.





Popular YouTuber Saloni Srivastava started HustlePost Academy to cater to people who wanted to use social media to start a business.





