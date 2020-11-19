Find out what's brewing in the SaaS pot in Coimbatore

By Team YS|19th Nov 2020
Kovai.co wants to build a world-class SaaS startup from Coimbatore, and in the process, turn the Tier II city into a global SaaS hub.
Becoming Coimbatore's Freshworks 

Kovai.co

Kovai.co wants to build a world-class SaaS startup from Coimbatore, and in the process, turn the Tier II city into a global SaaS hub. 


Investing in a new normal

Kuvera

Gaurav Rastogi cofounder of Kuvera.in speaks with Vishal Krishna (left of screen), Business Editor of Your Story on investing for the future

Kuvera.in's Gaurav Rastogi spoke about the behaviour change that has happened and will happen when it comes to equity investing.


The future of Indian startup economy

deep kalra

MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra believes the future of India's startup economy is 'super bright'.

MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra, an active investor in startups, believes the future of India’s startup economy is “super bright.”


The rise of edtech startup upGrad

Product Roadmap - upGrad

Founders Mayank and Ronnie

Edtech startup upGrad has on-boarded over 35,000 paid learners and impacted more than half-a-million individuals globally.


A roadmap for startups and corporates

TechSparks Roundtable

Clockwise from top left: Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners, Vishal Krishna, Business Editor, YourStory, William Bao Bean, General Partner – SOSV, Radhika Malik, Investment Manager, Samsung Catalyst Fund and Abhay Tandon, Director and Head – Lowe’s Innovation Labs India

At TechSparks 2020, experts said startups and corporates are finding greater synergies to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.


Anand Jain on ensuring customer retention

Anand Jain, Clever Tap, Tech Sparks

Anand Jain, cofounder of Clever Tap, speaks to Your Story's Business Editor Vishal Krishna about how brands use Clever Tap to engage customers

Clever Tap's Anand Jain said all departments must tap data to retain customers in a world where real-time segmenting is the norm.


Building digital products for SMBs

Hiren Shah, Founder, Vertoz

Hiren Shah, Founder, Vertoz

Hiren Shah, Founder and Chairman, Vertoz, and Logesh Velusamy, Founder and CEO, Effitrac, explain how to build digital tools for SMBs.


Starting a business with Rs 21 a day

Saloni

Popular YouTuber Saloni Srivastava started HustlePost Academy to cater to people who wanted to use social media to start a business. 


