Find out what's brewing in the SaaS pot in Coimbatore
Becoming Coimbatore's Freshworks
Kovai.co wants to build a world-class SaaS startup from Coimbatore, and in the process, turn the Tier II city into a global SaaS hub.
Investing in a new normal
Kuvera.in's Gaurav Rastogi spoke about the behaviour change that has happened and will happen when it comes to equity investing.
The future of Indian startup economy
MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra, an active investor in startups, believes the future of India’s startup economy is “super bright.”
The rise of edtech startup upGrad
Edtech startup upGrad has on-boarded over 35,000 paid learners and impacted more than half-a-million individuals globally.
A roadmap for startups and corporates
At TechSparks 2020, experts said startups and corporates are finding greater synergies to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.
Anand Jain on ensuring customer retention
Clever Tap's Anand Jain said all departments must tap data to retain customers in a world where real-time segmenting is the norm.
Building digital products for SMBs
Hiren Shah, Founder and Chairman, Vertoz, and Logesh Velusamy, Founder and CEO, Effitrac, explain how to build digital tools for SMBs.
Starting a business with Rs 21 a day
Popular YouTuber Saloni Srivastava started HustlePost Academy to cater to people who wanted to use social media to start a business.
