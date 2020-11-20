Lessons from a pandemic for entrepreneurs; How Elon Musk wooed this Tesla employee who later built an auto-tech unicorn
Pandemic lessons from women entrepreneurs
On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, women entrepreneurs dive into the lessons they learnt while navigating the 'new normal.'
The story of ex-Tesla CIO Jay Vijayan
Former Tesla CIO and Founder of Tekion Corp Jay Vijayan takes us behind the scenes on what it was like working with Elon Musk and on building a unicorn.
The role of wealthtech in Bharat
Fisdom CEO SV Subramanya charts the startup's journey to reaching half a million customers through banking channels in smaller towns.
Realising the great startup dream
At TechSparks 2020, experts delivered their views on how India can achieve the ‘great startup dream.’
Exploring new avenues amidst COVID-19
HerStory explores how Walmart’s Vriddhi programme is supporting entrepreneurs in accessing new markets with mentorship and more.
Digital transformation in the new normal
Dell Technologies' Suchitra Kolluru explained the significance of digital transformation and the challenges in its adoption.
Building a cost-effective reliable network
Nidhi Mishra, Solutions Engineer APAC of Cloudflare, details the challenges in the data security space and explains how they can be solved.
Capturing the global market for oil extracts
Nisarga Herbs manufactures an extensive range of CO2 extracted essential oils and herbal extracts used in the natural products industry.
