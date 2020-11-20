Lessons from a pandemic for entrepreneurs; How Elon Musk wooed this Tesla employee who later built an auto-tech unicorn

On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, women entrepreneurs dive into the lessons they learnt while navigating the 'new normal.'
Pandemic lessons from women entrepreneurs 

pandemic lessons

On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, women entrepreneurs dive into the lessons they learnt while navigating the 'new normal.'


The story of ex-Tesla CIO Jay Vijayan

Tekion Jay Vijayan

Tekion founder Jay Vijayan

Former Tesla CIO and Founder of Tekion Corp Jay Vijayan takes us behind the scenes on what it was like working with Elon Musk and on building a unicorn.


The role of wealthtech in Bharat

Fisdom

Vishal Krishna, Business Editor of Your Story with S V Subramanya, founder of Fisdom

Fisdom CEO SV Subramanya charts the startup's journey to reaching half a million customers through banking channels in smaller towns.


Realising the great startup dream

TechSparks 2020

Madhavan Narayanan, senior journalist, writer, media consultant and a commentator, said that the term may be new but not the idea. “Let’s not assume that startups are something new. Startups were there even before the term was coined,” he explained.

At TechSparks 2020, experts delivered their views on how India can achieve the ‘great startup dream.’


Exploring new avenues amidst COVID-19

walmart vriddhi

HerStory explores how Walmart’s Vriddhi programme is supporting entrepreneurs in accessing new markets with mentorship and more. 


Digital transformation in the new normal

Suchitra Kolluru

Suchitra Kolluru during TechSparks 2020

Dell Technologies' Suchitra Kolluru explained the significance of digital transformation and the challenges in its adoption.


Building a cost-effective reliable network 

TechSparks

Nidhi Mishra

Nidhi Mishra, Solutions Engineer APAC of Cloudflare, details the challenges in the data security space and explains how they can be solved. 


Capturing the global market for oil extracts

Nisarga Herbs

Girish Soman, Founder, Nisarga Herbs

Nisarga Herbs manufactures an extensive range of CO2 extracted essential oils and herbal extracts used in the natural products industry. 


Trending Stories

What made Elon Musk approach former Tesla CIO Jay Vijayan twice in 12 months?

Debolina Biswas

Prasanna Krishnamoorthy of Upekkha Catalyst talks about ‘Building Value SaaS Startups’

Anju Ann Mathew

Uncompromising care: How a 6in1 vaccine can help parents who want nothing but the best for their baby

Team YS

How Motilal Oswal is upholding its 33-year- old legacy of wealth creation through its ‘Phygital’ transformation

Siddhesh Raut
The pandemic has accelerated a structural shift towards digital and online, says Amazon’s Amit Agarwal

Jyoti Chidambaram Ayyar

Next 30 years will be even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Press Trust of India

India needs to think how science and tech can be a part of sustainable growth, say experts at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

Shreya Ganguly

Netflix to host StreamFest in India on December 5-6 to boost subscriptions

Press Trust of India

Reliance Retail completes Rs 47,265 cr fundraise from 10.09 pc stake sale

Press Trust of India

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan 2021; Uber launches 500 e-rickshaws in Greater Kolkata

Press Trust of India

