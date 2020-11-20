Lessons from a pandemic for entrepreneurs; How Elon Musk wooed this Tesla employee who later built an auto-tech unicorn

On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, women entrepreneurs dive into the lessons they learnt while navigating the 'new normal.'





Tekion founder Jay Vijayan

Former Tesla CIO and Founder of Tekion Corp Jay Vijayan takes us behind the scenes on what it was like working with Elon Musk and on building a unicorn.





Vishal Krishna, Business Editor of Your Story with S V Subramanya, founder of Fisdom

Fisdom CEO SV Subramanya charts the startup's journey to reaching half a million customers through banking channels in smaller towns.





Madhavan Narayanan, senior journalist, writer, media consultant and a commentator, said that the term may be new but not the idea. “Let’s not assume that startups are something new. Startups were there even before the term was coined,” he explained.

At TechSparks 2020, experts delivered their views on how India can achieve the ‘great startup dream.’





HerStory explores how Walmart’s Vriddhi programme is supporting entrepreneurs in accessing new markets with mentorship and more.





Suchitra Kolluru during TechSparks 2020

Dell Technologies' Suchitra Kolluru explained the significance of digital transformation and the challenges in its adoption.





Nidhi Mishra

Nidhi Mishra, Solutions Engineer APAC of Cloudflare, details the challenges in the data security space and explains how they can be solved.





Girish Soman, Founder, Nisarga Herbs

Nisarga Herbs manufactures an extensive range of CO2 extracted essential oils and herbal extracts used in the natural products industry.





