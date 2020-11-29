PM Narendra Modi's three-city COVID-19 vaccine tour; The startup behind a milk revolution in non-metro towns
PM Narendra Modi's three-city vaccine tour
PM Modi visited Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad, Serum Institute of India in Pune.
The milk revolution led by startup Puresh Daily
Puresh Daily delivers milk, sells chemical-free sweets, cottage cheese, cow ghee, curd, and vegetables and fruits grown on its farm.
Podcasts hosted by women you should listen to
Tune in to these podcasts hosted by women on various topics like body positivity, patriarchy, and everyday life experiences.
WedMeBae plans weddings of all sizes and budgets
Bengaluru-based WedMeBae has organised over 30 weddings in only three years and soon plans to expand to other geographies.
A product to help SMBs integrate multiple apps
ShoppinPal, started in 2016, is an SMB-focussed, single-point integration, API management solution for cloud platforms and apps.
Avnish Bajaj on market gap, strategy for startups
Avnish Bajaj, Founder of Matrix Partners India, talks about how thin edge of the wedge can help founders get market share.
Growth themes of Flipkart for the coming decade
Flipkart will continue to focus on inclusion, entrepreneurship and sustainability as it prepares for growth in the next decade.
Harnessing design thinking for problem solving
This must-read book on design thinking provides actionable frameworks, useful tips, and examples for startups and corporates.
