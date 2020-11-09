Top takeaways from YourStory's flagship startup-tech summit TechSparks 2020

Hello,





YourStory's flagship startup-tech summit TechSparks 2020 brought together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders for conversations and collaborations in and around the Indian startup ecosystem.





This year, India's most influential entrepreneurship conference went all-virtual with speakers from all across the globe. From Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad delivering keynote address where he recognised the role of small towns and cities in India's startup journey, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laying out the vision to help India become Aatmanirbhar, to Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, delivering a deeply poignant message — YourStory's TechSparks 2020 saw five days of invigorating keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and masterclasses.









At TechSparks 2020, YourStory also unveiled its annual list of Tech30 startups. The handpicked 30 young and promising startups with high potential puts the spotlight on local startups and solutions that can help power India's innovation agenda. YourStory also listed a few special mentions which have taken extraordinary measures and pivoted to create solutions for the new normal.





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

Ola Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal made several bold and ambitious statements at TechSparks 2020. Here are the key takeaways.





Sameer Nigam, CEO of PhonePe

PhonePe's Sameer Nigam spoke about the company’s razor-sharp focus on growth despite the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.





Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov. Image credit: YS Design

At TechSparks 2020, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh spoke about championing an innovation-based culture at MyGov, and more.









Sequoia Capital’s Shailendra Singh talks about building enduring companies and how founders can stay ahead.





Speakers at TechSparks 2020 outlined what being a self-sufficient India that creates world-class products entails. Here’s what they had to say.





At TechSparks 2020, PC Musthafa said his focus is on the bigger vision of the company to build a unicorn in the fresh food business.





A YourStory Tech30 Special Mention startup, Bayes Labs helps researchers accelerate drug discovery using data, AI, genomics, and ML.





Mahesh Shastry, Founder of FlyNava Technologies

FlyNava Technologies, a YourStory Tech30 special mentions startup, is introducing real-time pricing solutions for airlines.





Rajashree R, Chief Marketing Officer of TCS, discussed why showing up during tough times is akin to not giving up.









“It’s much easier to get to the top, much harder to stay there."

- Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital