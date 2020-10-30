[TechSparks 2020] Key highlights from India's most influential startup-tech conference
YourStory believes, "Every story deserves to be told."
It is with this mission — for more than a decade — that we have been telling stories about inspiring people looking to change the world for the better.
Over the years, we’ve told over 100,000 stories and if there’s one major takeaway for us, it’s the immense power of storytelling.
And that’s why, with TechSparks – YourStory’s flagship entrepreneurship event – we’ve harnessed the power of storytelling to empower connections, conversations, and collaborations that matter, so that together we may move forward in this mission to build from India for the world and catalyse impact that matters.
In its first virtual, all-immersive, and global avatar, TechSparks 2020 reflected the new normal we are all stepping into.
As we wrap up this year's TechSparks, here are the key highlights from the five-day event.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Opening keynote address: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad delivers keynote address at TechSparks 2020; recognises YourStory’s role in sparking change
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks2020-union-minister-ravi-shankar-prasad-keynote-address
India’s startup and digital story should travel to small towns and cities too - Ravi Shankar Prasad
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-ravi-shankar-prasad-india-startup-digital-story
India well-positioned to leverage the 'great opportunities' that new and emerging tech presents, says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-ravi-shankar-prasad-artificial-intelligence-big-data
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad extols potential of India’s demographic dividend to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, power the Indian economy
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-meity-minister-ravi-shankar-prasad-aatmanirbhar-bharat
To enable the people of India to go digital, technology should be homegrown, says IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-india-ravi-shankar-prasad-covid19-digitisation
Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister
FM Nirmala Sitharaman lauds businesses for resilience amidst COVID-19; says government here to listen and do what India needs
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/union-finance-minister-nirmala-sitharaman-techsparks-2020
FM Nirmala Sitharaman 'closely monitoring' progress of MSMEs; says they will help India become Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Read more: https://yourstory.com/smbstory/techsparks-2020-finance-minister-nirmala-sitharaman-aatmanirbhar-bharat-msme
Resilience of Indian businesses is inspiring; govt is determined to provide support, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/nirmala-sitharaman-aatmanirbhar-bharat-techsparks-2020-government
India has to strive every bit to become a part of the global value chain, says FM at TechSparks 2020
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/india-global-value-chain-finanice-minister-techsparks-2020
Ratan Tata, revered industrialist, investor, philanthropist, and Chairman of Tata Trusts
Ratan Tata delivers a deeply poignant and timeless message in his closing keynote at YourStory’s TechSparks 2020
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-ratan-tata-closing-keynote-humanity-money-success
YourStory Tech30 2020
Over the last eight years, we at YourStory have been presenting the Tech30 — our specially curated list of India’s top 30 early-stage tech startups. This year, our Tech30 were presented online — playing out on thousands of screens as TechSparks went all-virtual in keeping with the new normal.
Unveiling Tech30: YourStory’s list of high-potential tech startups in India
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-yourstory-tech30-2020
Get to know these passionate entrepreneurs because clearly some of them will go on to define the narrative of new India.
Healthtech startup Arintra aims to free up doctors’ time and improve patient outcomes
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-healthtech-startup-arintra-clinical-data
This Bengaluru startup wants to help Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo set up seamless drone deliveries
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-startup-avianco-drone-delivery-swiggy-zomato
How 2 college friends built a startup that became profitable in under a year
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/09/tech30-bikayi-ycombinator-whatsapp-startup-hyderabad
How Manipal-based Blackfrog Technologies’ patented tech enables safe last-mile transport of vaccines
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-cold-supply-chain-startup-blackfrog-technologies-vaccines
How Gurugram-based CogniAble is using ML for early detection of autism spectrum disorder
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-gurugram-startup-cogniable-machine-learning-autism
Drona Maps’ drone tech collects and digests data to provide decision-makers with usable insights
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-drone-tech-startup-drona-maps
How a small-town boy from Bihar built a product used at NASA, Uber, and Intel
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-deepsource-ycombinator-sanket-saurav
How marine robotics startup EyeROV is improving inspection of offshore assets
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-marine-robotics-startup-eyerov-offshore-assets
AI-driven startup Fountain9 analyses demand patterns to make inventory management efficient
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-ai-startup-fountain9-inventory-management
How IDENTY is making identity verification touchless, contactless, and convenient
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-touchless-mobile-biometric-technology-identy
Meet the Bengaluru startup that’s helping enterprises optimise their cloud spends
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech-30-bengaluru-cloud-management-startup-lightwing
Chennai-based Megara Robotics is using AI to make coconut harvesting risk free
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-startup-chennai-megara-robotics-ai
How Niral Networks is solving vendor lock-in issue for mobile operators
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-niral-networks-vendor-lock-issue
How this SaaS startup is giving banks an edge over consumer tech companies
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-saas-startup-fintech-banks-merchant-marketplace
This Techstars-backed startup aims to optimise the warehousing industry in India
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-techstars-startup-odwen-optimise-warehouse
This B2B2C healthtech startup is helping organisations take care of employee health
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-b2b2c-healthtech-startup-onsurity-technologies
Spacetech startup Pixxel is set to put India on global space map; to launch constellation of satellites in March
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-spacetech-startup-pixxel-india-global-space-map
Bengaluru startup Rephrase.ai is simplifying video creation using AI
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-startup-rephraseai-b2b-saas-lightspeed
How virtual event platform Samaaro managed 100 pc CRR within five months of its launch
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-startup-virtual-event-platform-samaaro
This blockchain startup rewards you for sharing your personal data with businesses
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-blockchain-startup-senderment-data-application
How edtech startup Spayee turned profitable during the pandemic, generated Rs 200 Cr revenue for customers
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-edtech-startup-spayee-pandemic-saas
How Bengaluru-based Sprinkle Data is helping businesses optimise their data
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-techsparks-2020-bengaluru-sprinkle-data-saas
Stackby enables businesses to simplify their workflow and increases collaboration among teams
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-stackby-smb-businesses-workflow-saas-surat-startup
This IoT startup is building a smart public network to connect EV owners to charging stations
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-ev-charging-network-statiq-delhi-startup-iot
This healthtech startup from Bharat saves lives with its lightweight and affordable ECG device
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-healthtech-startup-bharat-ecg-device-sunfox-technologies
This agritech startup is helping farmers reduce the cost and effort of removing weeds
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-agritech-startup-farmers-weeds-robot-tartansense
How Taskmonk is helping AI/ML enterprises optimise human efforts and control data labelling budget
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-taskmonk-ai-ml-enterprises-data-labelling-bengaluru-startup
This startup offers a powerful, no-code platform for bug-fixing and making software projects successful
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-startup-workduck-fixing-bug-automation
How these brothers and techies are taking workplaces to the cloud
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-workplaces-cloud-platform-yaoe-startup
Mumbai startup Zeuva Automotive's batteries can reduce cost and increase life cycles of EVs
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/tech30-startup-zeuva-automotive-batteries-reduce-cost-ev
John Chambers, Cisco Chairman Emeritus, and Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures
John Chambers delivers an insight-packed masterclass on being a leader in a tough dynamic
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-john-chambers-leadership
Want to found startups across India to create 1.2M jobs every month, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-john-chambers-cisco-indian-startups
Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on batting for a 'mindset that's global, but rooted in tradition'
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-zoho-sridhar-vembu-rural-india-global-mindset
Create a unique culture, unique products will come from it, says Sridhar Vembu of Zoho
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-zoho-sridhar-vembu-masterclass
1,000 Zoho heroes, 1,000 new startups: Sridhar Vembu on growing the ecosystem and creating jobs
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-1000-zoho-sridhar-vembu-startups-jobs
Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola Cabs
We want to build a world-class company that is profitable and sustainable, says Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-ola-mobility-electric-vehicle-bhavish-aggarwal
If we can build for our community, we can build for the world, says Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-ola-bhavish-aggarwal-startup-entrepreneurs
Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal launches book for entrepreneurs by startup founders
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/ola-bhavish-aggarwal-book-launch-harpreet-grover-vibhore-goyal
Nithin Kamath, Co-founder and CEO, Zerodha
If there was a book on my journey, I would name it ‘Zero to Zerodha’, says Nithin Kamath
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-book-on-my-journey-zero-to-zerodha-nithin-kamath
India can become a real superpower by creating more entrepreneurs, says Nithin Kamath of Zerodha
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-india-superpower-entrepreneurs-nithin-kamath-zerodha
Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy
Our audacious goal is to compete with Netflix: Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-vss-investing-unacademy-gaurav-munjal
Karthik Reddy and Sanjay Nath, Co-founders and Managing Partners, Blume Ventures
Market wasn't ready to absorb $3-5 million cheques then: Blume Ventures on its ‘micro VC’ origins
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-market-cheques-blume-ventures-vc
Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU'S
There has never been a better time to enter edtech, says Byju Raveendran
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-byju-raveendran-edtech-market-startups
Byju Raveendran reveals the three pillars on which partnerships are made
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-byju-raveendran-byjus-acqusition
Byju Raveendran says will ensure messaging about company is right; real message is "love for learning"
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/byju-raveendran-whitehat-jr-campaign-edtech-techsparks2020
BYJU’s and WhiteHat Jr. hired over 20,000 employees amid COVID-19; more than 11,000 women are teaching from home
Read more: https://yourstory.com/herstory/2020/10/techsparks-2020-byjus-and-whitehat-jr-hired-over-2
Jobs For All
A discussion on formalising gig workforce, building digital identity, and more
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-jobs-creation-awign-workex-blowhorn
Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video, India
Direct-to-digital releases watched in 4,000 Indian cities in first week: Amazon Prime Video's Gaurav Gandhi
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-amazon-prime-video-india-gaurav-gandhi
Ajai Garg, Director of MeitY, and Rajan Anandan, Managing Director - India and SEA, Sequoia Capital
Sequoia's Rajan Anandan and MeitY’s Ajai Garg discuss how India can truly become Aatmanirbhar
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-rajan-anandan-ajai-garg-discuss-aatmanirbhar-bharat
Anand Sanwal, Co-founder of CB Insights
Lessons in starting up, loving the mess, and not dying, by CB Insights’ Anand Sanwal
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-anand-sanwal-cb-insights-lessons-session-takeaways
Kunal Shah, Founder of CRED
Remove toxicity and hate from within the system: Kunal Shah on the dark side of entrepreneurship
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-remove-toxicity-hate-from-startup-ecoystem-kunal-shah
Ritu Anand, Chief Diversity Officer of Tata Consultancy Services
Ritu Anand speaks on empathy, humility, passion, gratitude as fabrics of diversity of the mind
Read more: https://yourstory.com/herstory/2020/10/techsparks2020-ritu-anand-diversity-inclusion-equity
Varsha Tagare, Managing Director of Qualcomm Ventures
Launch of 5G will open up opportunities for new services, says Qualcomm Ventures MD Varsha Tagare
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-launch-5g-qualcomm-ventures-varsha-tagare
Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI
Dream is for India to hit a billion digital transactions a day, says NPCI's Dilip Asbe
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/dilip-asbe-npci-ceo-md-upi-transactions-techsparks-2020
Caesar Sengupta, VP-Payments and NBU, Google
Google’s Caesar Sengupta on understanding India’s next 500 million internet users
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-google-caesar-sengupta-internet-users
Ashish Hemrajani, Co-founder, BookMyShow
OTT, cinema theatres will coexist in a post-COVID world, says BookMyShow’s Ashish Hemrajani
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-ott-cinema-theatres-bookmyshow
Shailendra Singh, MD, Sequoia Capital
Sequoia's Shailendra Singh says, 'Christmas came in early; pandemic led to multi-year acceleration in tech adoption'
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-sequoia-shailendra-singh-acceleration-tech
'Sequoia Capital sees itself as a startup and is living founders' dreams vicariously': Shailendra Singh
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-sequoia-capital-startup-founder-shailendra-singh
Amit Somani, Managing Director of Prime Ventures
Put a lot of thinking around consumer empathy, says Amit Somani of Prime Venture Partners
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-amit-somani-product-building-prime-venture-partners
Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Business, Facebook India
How Facebook is enabling the success of Indian SMBs amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Read more: https://yourstory.com/smbstory/techsparks-2020-facebook-india-smbs
Anu Hariharan, Partner at Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund
YC’s Anu Hariharan on powering the next billion-dollar businesses from India
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks2020-yc-anu-hariharan
Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande
Gururaj Deshpande on turning complainers into entrepreneurs, and other tenets of building an innovation ecosystem
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-gururaj-deshpande-entrepreneurs-innovation-ecosystem
Kunal Kapoor, actor-turned-entrepreneur, Co-founder of Ketto.org
Lights, camera, entrepreneurship: how Kunal Kapoor translated his dream of a social-tech startup into reality
Read more: https://yourstory.com/2020/10/techsparks-2020-lights-camera-entrepreneurship-kunal-kapoor-ketto
