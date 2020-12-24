Inside Reliance Industries' journey to success in 2020; How Bharat shopped amidst the pandemic
The rise and rise of Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries became a $200-billion corporation in 2020, making it Asia’s 10th largest firm by market cap.
How Bharat shopped during the pandemic
A report by WhatsApp-integrated ecommerce startup Bikayi traces how Tier II, III, and IV India shopped during the pandemic.
Top 10 product roadmaps of 2020
From Zerodha to upGrad, here’s looking back at the top 10 Product Roadmaps of tech startups you loved reading this year.
Ensuring farmers get a fair price
Agritech startup Origo Commodities' platform provides a fair price for agriculture commodities and facilitates credit.
Samsung to launch free OTT service in India
Samsung is bringing its free video streaming app on a vast range of its smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy devices in India.
B2B ecommerce platform for designers
Interior design startup Dezinefy connects designers with freelance 3D visualisers who can deliver their projects within 24 hours.
10 startups that helped the underserved in 2020
In 2020, these social startups channelled their learnings and expertise towards making society and the environment sustainable.
Enabling financial inclusion for MSMEs
Gurugram-based MSME lending startup Aye Finance enables financial inclusion through tech-based processes to build credit insights.
