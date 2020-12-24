Inside Reliance Industries' journey to success in 2020; How Bharat shopped amidst the pandemic

Reliance Industries became a $200-billion corporation in 2020, making it Asia’s 10th largest firm by market cap.





A report by WhatsApp-integrated ecommerce startup Bikayi traces how Tier II, III, and IV India shopped during the pandemic.





Image credit: Daisy

From Zerodha to upGrad, here’s looking back at the top 10 Product Roadmaps of tech startups you loved reading this year.





Sunoor Kaul, Co-founder, Origo Commodities

Agritech startup Origo Commodities' platform provides a fair price for agriculture commodities and facilitates credit.





Samsung is bringing its free video streaming app on a vast range of its smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy devices in India.





Deepmala Rath, Founder of Dezinefy

Interior design startup Dezinefy connects designers with freelance 3D visualisers who can deliver their projects within 24 hours.





In 2020, these social startups channelled their learnings and expertise towards making society and the environment sustainable.





Aye Finance cofounder Sanjay Sharma

Gurugram-based MSME lending startup Aye Finance enables financial inclusion through tech-based processes to build credit insights.





