Inside Reliance Industries' journey to success in 2020; How Bharat shopped amidst the pandemic

By Team YS|24th Dec 2020
Reliance Industries became a $200-billion corporation in 2020, making it Asia’s 10th largest firm by market cap.
The rise and rise of Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries became a $200-billion corporation in 2020, making it Asia’s 10th largest firm by market cap.


How Bharat shopped during the pandemic

SB

A report by WhatsApp-integrated ecommerce startup Bikayi traces how Tier II, III, and IV India shopped during the pandemic.


Top 10 product roadmaps of 2020

[Year in Review 2020] Top Product roadmap

Image credit: Daisy

From Zerodha to upGrad, here’s looking back at the top 10 Product Roadmaps of tech startups you loved reading this year.


Ensuring farmers get a fair price

Sunoor Kaul, Co-founder, Origo Commodities

Sunoor Kaul, Co-founder, Origo Commodities

Agritech startup Origo Commodities' platform provides a fair price for agriculture commodities and facilitates credit.


Samsung to launch free OTT service in India

Samsung TV Plus app

Samsung is bringing its free video streaming app on a vast range of its smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy devices in India.


B2B ecommerce platform for designers

Women entrepreneurs

Deepmala Rath, Founder of Dezinefy

Interior design startup Dezinefy connects designers with freelance 3D visualisers who can deliver their projects within 24 hours.


10 startups that helped the underserved in 2020

social impact

In 2020, these social startups channelled their learnings and expertise towards making society and the environment sustainable.


Enabling financial inclusion for MSMEs

Aye Finance

Aye Finance cofounder Sanjay Sharma

Gurugram-based MSME lending startup Aye Finance enables financial inclusion through tech-based processes to build credit insights.


