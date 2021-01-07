Story of the Kanpur boy who built two unicorns; How Mswipe survived COVID-19
The Kanpur boy who built two unicorns
After having established India’s first unicorn InMobi, Kanpur boy and startup veteran Naveen Tewari has done it again with Glance.
How Mswipe survived COVID-19
In this week's Product Roadmap, we feature fintech startup Mswipe that processes $5 billion in payments annually with 1.4 million points.
An investor's outlook for edtech sector
Pankaj Makkar, MD, Bertelsmann India Investments, tells YourStory about the trends that will dominate Indian edtech in 2021.
Surviving COVID-19 with Swiggy, Dunzo
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to rethink its business operations. Swiggy and Dunzo were its solutions.
Rohit Kapoor on the way forward for OYO
OYO CEO for India and South Asia Rohit Kapoor says focusing on tech and the customer will make 2021 the year of a resurgent OYO.
Spreading positive news among Gen Z
Mehr Sohal, a 16-year-old student from Bengaluru, has launched The Joyful Peach, that aims to spread positivity among Generation Z.
Simplifying sales for businesses
Skyislimit Technologies builds products like Salesfokuz and Fokuz to simplify team management, communications, and sales.
Driving financial inclusion for women
New York City-headquartered Women’s World Banking is helping over 22 million women clients in India achieve financial independence.
