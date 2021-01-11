Volkswagen Finance India takes majority stake in Chennai fintech KUWY Technology

By Thimmaya Poojary|11th Jan 2021
The majority stake in KUWY Technology is part of the broader digital strategy of Volkswagen Finance as it looks to improve the efficiency in the online lending chain
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Volkswagen Finance Private Limited, (VWFPL) India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of German auto major Volkswagen, has increased its holding to a majority stake in Chennai headquartered fintech startup focused on automotive finance – KUWY Technology Service.


VWFPL had picked up a 25 percent stake in KUWY in September 2019.  The value of both these transactions was not disclosed.


According to a statement from VWFPL,

“The strategic alliance is in line with the Volkswagen group’s - India 2.0 strategy, focused on offering added value to its consumer through digitisation of processes.”
Volkswagen Golf GTI

ALSO READ

How this fintech lending startup used tech to overcome the serious business challenges of COVID-19

VWFPL is expected to accrue multiple benefits from this partnership. These will include access to technology and the platform of KUWY, expertise on used car financing, grow the new care business for Volkswagen Finance, and access to this fintech’s network.


Commenting on the transaction, VWFPL MD & CEO Aashish Deshpande said, 

“Our investment in KUWY is strategic in nature as we intend to make KUWY an important part of our India strategy. With this acquisition, we aim to enhance the synergies with KUWY Technology and make KUWY the face of VWFPL in India for retail financing business. This is a step towards the evolution of the consumer journey in the digital space by offering a simplified and agile solution to our customers."

As part of this transaction, VWFPL will provide KUWY access to its India network, support the growth of this fintech to an all India digital platform. Also, it could potentially give access to VWFPL network in other countries.


VWFPL said its association with KUWY will help improve efficiency in processes and reduce the loan processing time.


“KUWY is the No.1 automotive retail fintech platform for new and used cars in India and has been advancing and refining our proprietary, purpose-built platform to provide significant benefits to our growing ecosystem,” said B  Ganesh Kumar, CEO, KUWY Technology Service.

KUWY employs over 154 people across 350 locations.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[The Turning Point] How an ad in a newspaper fulfilled this homemaker’s dream of becoming an entrepreneur

Rashi Varshney

From Ola, Zomato to Nykaa, Flipkart, LIC, here are some of the biggest IPOs expected in 2021

Aparajita Saxena

Startup Bharat: This fashion ecommerce startup curates undiscovered, Made in India brands

Rashi Varshney

Modi urges youngsters to join Startup India international summit

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Naveen Tewari: the unicorn whisperer
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Pune food startup True Elements raises Rs 10Cr from Maharashtra State Social Venture Fund

Sujata Sangwan

NITI Aayog, Flipkart partner to enhance women entrepreneurship platform

Thimmaya Poojary

PM interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive; centre to bear expenses for first round

Press Trust of India

BSNL and MTNL turn EBITDA positive for the current financial year

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Blockchain developer tool provider Biconomy raises $1.5M in seed round led by Eden Block

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] DIG Investment Founder Martin HP Söderström invests in OYO; joins board of European biz

Rashi Varshney