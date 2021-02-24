[Funding alert] Digital workplace platform Saltmine raises $20M from JLL Spark, Jungle Ventures, others

By Press Trust of India|24th Feb 2021
In addition to its capital investment, JLL has entered into an agreement to sell Saltmine's software directly to its customers, creating a powerful distribution channel for Saltmine's platform, a statement said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Saltmine, an end-to-end digital workplace platform, on Wednesday said it has raised $20 million (about Rs 144.8 crore) in a funding round that saw participation from JLL Spark, the strategic investment arm of commercial real estate services firm JLL.


Existing investors, Singapore-based Jungle Ventures and Xplorer Capital also participated in the Series A round.

In addition to its capital investment, JLL has entered into an agreement to sell Saltmine's software directly to its customers, creating a powerful distribution channel for Saltmine's platform, a statement said.

Founded in 2017 by Indian-origin Shagufta Anurag, the workspace management platform has grown to have a global presence with offices in Asia, Europe and North America, with headquarters in San Francisco. It has more than 125 employees.


The company is now looking at expanding its client base in India, which remains a stable and attractive office-property market despite the COVID-19 setback last year, a statement said.


"With the new financing from the series A round, Saltmine will continue to invest in talent acquisition - with a focus on growing its sales, customer success, product and engineering team," it added.


The company aims to accelerate its growth in Asia-Pacific — particularly in markets like Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

"Real estate is the second-largest cost for companies and has a direct impact on their largest cost — their people. We're thrilled to have the support of our investors who are committed to the creation of great workplace experiences," Saltmine Founder and CEO Shagufta Anurag said.
Seed Funding

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Retail tech platform Arzooo secures $6M from Trifecta Capital

As organisations continue to mature in India, they are looking to now adopt world-class technology and processes to manage their workplace, she added.


"The pandemic has accelerated that trend, and we now believe the timing is right to further increase Saltmine's adoption in this market," she said.


Saltmine helps to enhance workplace collaboration, improve the employee experience, and reduce costs. Its platform houses all workplace data — including strategy, design, pricing, and portfolio analytics — in one place.


By combining real-time data aggregated from utilisation sensors and employee sentiment information, Saltmine's tool helps customers to optimise and make their workplace more agile and responsive to the changing employee needs and business goals.


To date, Saltmine's corporate clients include Workday, Fidelity, PG&E, and Snowflake.


In India, its portfolio includes Space Matrix, ANSR, and Northern Trust, among others.


Through partnerships with JLL and other major commercial real estate and design firms including Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark and Interior Architects, Saltmine has created an ecosystem built on network effects, and quickly established itself in a new category of enterprise cloud technology.


Saltmine also announced the appointment of Jim Baum onto its Board of Directors and Shawn Green as the company's Chief Revenue Officer.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BharatPe gives 18 of its angels an exit with up to 80X returns

[Funding alert] Hubilo raises $23.5M in Series A round, to hire 150 people

DeHaat acquires B2B SaaS platform FarmGuide

Mamaearth to hire 200 people this year, crosses Rs 500 Cr revenue run rate

Daily Capsule
Sustainability: A new focus area for startup funding
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Hubilo raises $23.5M in Series A round, to hire 150 people

PM Modi pitches for privatisation, says govt committed to selling non-strategic PSUs

Lowe's Innovation Labs' Demo Day: A peek into how startups are reinventing the home improvement retail space

Be a co-founder of social change with ACT

BlackSoil crosses Rs 2,000 Cr debt disbursement

RBI concerned over cryptocurrency's impact on financial stability: Governor Shaktikanta Das

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Feb

Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2021

Airmeet

View Details