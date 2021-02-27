From Dehradun to San Jose

By Team YS|27th Feb 2021
In 2013, Ashish Garg co-founded Eltropy, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup that enables businesses to connect with their customers on SMS (short messaging service) and text messaging apps.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Good morning!


Growing up, not many of us knew what we wanted to do in life. But Ashish Garg, who grew up in a middle-class household in Dehradun, always wanted to become an engineer and start his own company. 


Learning the spirit of entrepreneurship and perseverance from his father, he graduated with a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from BITS, Pilani.


But the turning point came when Hotmail, founded by BITS alum Sabeer Bhatia, got sold to Microsoft for $500 million. Ashish thought, “If he can do it, why can’t I?”

Eltropy Co-founder Ashish Garg

Ashish became a house help for his friends to live rent-free, till he got a job.

He decided to take the entrepreneurial plunge, let go of the interview calls he had got from all IIMs, and flew to the US. 


In 2013, he co-founded Eltropy, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup that enables businesses to connect with their customers on SMS (short messaging service) and text messaging apps. Within 18 months of launch, the startup landed a million-dollar deal. Read more.


The Interview

While India has always been building application-based solutions, but recently, there has also been an emergence of startups in the systems in the hardware space such as manufacturing UAVs and automotive solutions. Olivier Sappin and Eric Bienvenu of Dassault Systèmes talk about the impact of COVID-19 in the product lifecycle management (PLM) space, and how people design, innovate and simulate.


Editor’s Pick: The Turning Point

When Devendra Sharma was an 18-year-old engineering aspirant, he had been searching for a place to stay in Kota when his father collapsed. This incident made him think about the problems other students might be facing in finding suitable accommodation. One year later, he founded OLE Rooms, an online marketplace for renting flats, paying guest houses, and hostels without brokerage for as low as Rs 199 a day. Read more.

ole rooms


Startup Spotlight

Bhagalpur-headquartered Saptkrishi helps farmers reduce produce wastage


According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation, 40 percent of horticultural produce worth $8.3 billion is wasted every year. To solve the problem of inadequate logistical support, lack of refrigerated storage, etc, Nikky Kumar Jha launched Saptkrishi in 2019. The startup's first product — Preservator — a low-cost, IoT-enabled chamber-cum-storage that can be used to extend the shelf life of horticultural produce. Read more.

saptkrishi


News & Updates




  • NASSCOM said the new rules for social media, OTT, and digital media players aim to address concerns like grievance redressal, fake news and online safety, but will require the right implementation. The government on Thursday had announced new rules to curb the misuse of social media platforms.



Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty speaking at the Aarohan Social Innovation Awards

“If you look at the positive side of every event and people, there is always a story inside. And there is hope.”

Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How a small-town boy hustled his way to the US, became an entrepreneur

This edtech startup helps kids get ‘practical’ with AI, drones

[Startup Bharat] This Jharkhand entrepreneur started up right after college, runs a Rs 50 lakh turnover business

How Bengaluru-based Pyse is helping open up a new, niche investment sector for retail investors

Daily Capsule
From Dehradun to San Jose
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Symbols, strokes, stories: how these Chitra Santhe artists explore passion and commercial success

Here are 4 IoT-driven new business models to look for in 2021

Platforms and principles: how to benefit from knowledge management and virtual collaboration

[Jobs Roundup] Here's how you can work with AI-driven autonomous voice agent startup Agara Labs

7 Indian early-stage startup programmes every entrepreneur should know about

[Matrix Moments] What are profit pools and how can one navigate the value chain